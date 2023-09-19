HARDIN, MT - With an overtime score sitting at 33-32 in favor of the visiting Sidney Eagles, fans from both teams were on their feet Friday night as the hometown Bulldogs went for two - and the win - on Homecoming Night in Hardin.
The Bulldogs had just punched in a six-point TD run to match the Eagles in Montana Overtime. But instead of kicking a one-point PAT to tie the score and extend the game into a second overtime, Hardin risked it all and chose to run the ball one more time. And why not? With 339 yards rushing on 46 carries Hardin was confident in its running game. Bulldogs QB Derek Blankenship took it in for the two-point conversion, capping off Hardin’s first win of the season.
The Bulldogs (1-3) dominated Sidney (0-4) in the first half of play, rushing their way to an 18-0 lead on the legs of senior running back Miles Wells. Wells finished the game with 279 yards rushing on 31 carries with three TD’s and zero fumbles.
Sidney Head Coach Roger Merritt credited Wells for his skill and effort, but was disappointed the Eagle defense didn’t do a better job of slowing him down.
“Defensively we didn’t have good alignment and assignment responsibility,” Merritt said. “Their running back is probably the best running back in our conference. He’s a tough kid. He’s a hard-nosed football player. But we were out of position, especially in that second quarter, to make the plays we needed to make defensively.”
Blankenship added 60 yards rushing along with two TD’s, including the overtime TD run and the game-winning two-point conversion.
“Any time you get a team that runs for 300 yards on you, there’s some things you need to fix,” Merritt said.
Going into the locker room down 18-0 at halftime Sidney’s players were back on their heels and many heads were hanging, but Coach Merritt said that he was proud of how his team came out of the locker room just a few minutes later.
Hardin had the ball to open the game and attempted an on-sides kick to start the second half. Sidney recovered at the Bulldogs 43-yard line and handed the ball to senior Ethan Erickson three straight times to earn another set of downs.
A short run by Erickson set up 2nd & 7 and an incomplete pass. The Eagles gained a few yards on 3rd & 7 but a Hardin unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gifted Sidney 15 yards and a 1st & 10 at the 14-yard line.
A bull rush by the Bulldogs ended with a 7-yard tackle for loss. Erickson gained 9 yards on his next carry to bring up 3rd & 8 at the 12-yard line. A hard-count by senior QB Aren Larsen drew several Bulldogs offside to give the Eagles five free yards. Needing three yards for another first down, junior tailback Reece Graves rushed up the middle and was close to the first-down marker when the ball came loose inside the five yard line. The ball tumbled forward, across the first down marker, and into a sea of hands before the Eagles came up with the ball and another first down.
Larson rushed the team to the line and scored on a QB sneak over center Kaleb Kleinke. Erickson missed the kick but the Eagles were on the board.
On Hardin’s first possession of the second half the Eagles defensive unit forced a three-and-out punt. Sidney set off on a 15-play run-heavy drive that included five first downs and ended with a four-yard TD run by Graves. The kick by Erickson was good and the score was Hardin 18 - Sidney 13.
Sidney’s defense continued to hold. Two big plays by the Eagles’ defensive line - a tackle for a two-yard loss on first down and sack by senior lineman Corben Holler for a seven-yard loss on second down - led to a 4th and 9 punting situation for Hardin at their own 31 yard line. That’s when senior lineman Chace Waters broke through and got a hand on the punt, sending it tumbling through the air before it bounced once and landed in the outstretched hands of Sidney linebacker Kayson Radke. Radke bolted to his right and ran 32 yards to pay dirt. The Eagles lined up to kick the PAT but an offside penalty by Hardin allowed them to try for a short two-point conversion attempt and Larson got across the goal line on a QB sneak. Sidney led Hardin 21-18.
The Bulldogs next drive ended with Blankenships’ first TD run of the night. The 81-yard drive was highlighted by a big pass play, Hardin’s only pass completion of the game, and a 36-yard run. But none of that would have been possible if Hardin didn’t take a huge risk early on in the possession. The Eagles' defense had forced the Bulldogs into a 4th and 2 inside Hardin’s own 20-yard line after holding them to two short run plays and an incomplete pass to start the drive. Hardin successfully ran the ball for the first and on the very next play was rewarded with the deep pass down the right sideline. A few plays later Wells ran for a 36-yard gain to the four and Blankenship carried it in from there on the next play. If Hardin had a field goal kicker no one ever saw him as the Bulldogs went for two for the fourth straight time. It finally worked and Hardin regained the lead 26-21.
Sidney began its next drive at its 44-yard line and Graves led the charge with four straight runs before Larson caught the Bulldogs napping on a bootleg left for an 18-yard gain. Two plays later Sidney had the ball 1st and Goal at the seven-yard line. Hardin’s defensive line rose to the challenge, forcing a turnover on downs at the four-yard line following four straight Eagle runs up the middle of the defense.
Hardin took over at the four-yard line and promptly pushed themselves back to the two on an illegal motion penalty. A run for no gain brought up 2nd & 12 from the two when a bad shotgun snap to the QB put the ball on the ground in the end zone. Blankenship covered the ball but the Eagles got two points off the safety, and the ball on a free kick, with the clock winding down late in the fourth quarter.
With the score now 26 for Hardin and 23 for Sidney, the Eagles - down 18-0 at half - were about to receive the ball with just enough time to try to tie or win the game.
Hardin granted Sidney another offering when their kicker put the punt out of bounds, drawing a penalty and forcing a re-kick from the 15-yard line. The Eagles returned it to the Bulldogs 40-yard line when Hardin granted another gift to Sidney, a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, pushing the ball all the way to Hardin’s 25 to start the drive.
Sidney dialed up another pass play and this time Larson hit Erickson on an inside slant and was stopped one yard short of the goal line. With the clock ticking and time running out a QB sneak was stuffed for no gain. An attempted spike to stop the clock on second down brought an illegal motion penalty and loss of yards. Sidney had no choice but to try to tie the game with a field goal and force overtime. Erickson made the kick from 25 yards as the clock ran out with the score tied 26-26.
Montana Overtime
The rules of Montana Overtime are pretty simple. Each team gets the ball from the 10-yard line with four downs to score as many points as they can. If it’s still tied when both teams have had a go then they do it again until it isn’t.
Sidney went first and gained zero yards on a run to the right. A second down pass play to Kevin Hutzenbiler got the Eagles to the two yard line and Reece Graves took it around the right edge for the TD on third down. Erickson was good on the PAT and the Eagles led 33-26.
Hardin was up next and no one in the stands was sitting down. Blankenship handed the ball off to Wells on first down, who struggled to gain a yard with Erickson bearing down on him in the backfield and Holler dragging him down from behind. Another failed run forced Hardin to try a pass on third down but when the QB saw no open receivers he tucked it and scrambled to the two yard line. Facing 4th and 2 and the game on the line Sidney took its time out and both teams huddled up to talk it over. Blankenship took the snap from shotgun, as he had all night, and ran straight ahead for the TD making the score Sidney 33 - Hardin 32. With no kicker all day long there wasn’t one coming now and Hardin hustled to the line and ran the same play for the two-point conversion and the win on Homecoming Night in Hardin.
“I was impressed with the kids and how they fought back and stayed in it,” Merritt said. “I thought they did a good job of time management there. It was really close but they were able to do the things they needed to do to have that opportunity to kick that field goal and tie it up. We just didn’t keep it going. It got down to fourth and goal in overtime and all we had to do was make a stop there and we didn’t do that. And then the same thing on the extra point. We had two opportunities to make the stop and win the game there and we came up short. But at least they were in the situation where they had that opportunity to win the game. They fought back.
“Everyone was a little shocked after the first half of the Hardin game,” he said. “That wasn’t a position we thought we’d be in. But we were and we came out and did some things we had to to create some plays and be in it at the end. I just wish it had a different turnout. We’re where we’re at right now and we’ve just got to keep pushing.”
UP NEXT
Getting an 0-4 team to keep pushing is a challenge in itself. The 4-0 Billings Central Rams come to Swanson Field at 7 pm Friday night and Coach Merritt said his 0-4 Sidney Eagles need to be able to rise to that challenge every Friday night in the Eastern A.
“It’s a mental thing they have to get over," he said. "They’ve got to keep working and getting better and have some success like they had in the third and fourth quarter Friday night. We’ve got to build off that success and hopefully that carries over to today at practice and tomorrow at practice and then Friday night at the game.
"It’s kind of a gut check," Merritt said. “I think we have the opportunity to put together a great game and be in it in the fourth quarter. The Eastern A is tough every week. This year it’s even more so because the teams are so even. I think any team can beat any team on any given night. We’ve got to be one of those teams that comes in and is a spoiler this weekend and take care of business. Our team has an opportunity to do something that will make their season.”
BOX SCORE INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Reece Graves - 22 for 95 yds
Ethan Erickson - 12 for 26 yds
Aren Larson - 9 for 40 yds
Kayson Radke - 2 for 4 yds
RECEIVING
Kevin Hutzenbiler 3 for 25 yds
Ethan Erickson - 2 for 45 yds
Braden Harris - 1 for 10 yds
Reece graves - 1 for 1 yd
PASSING
Aren Larson - 7 comp - 15 att - 91 yds
BOX SCORE TEAM STATS
RUSHING
Sidney - 44 for 161 yds
Hardin - 46 for 339 yds
PASSING
Sidney - 7 comp - 15 att - 91 yds - 0 int - 0 TD
Hardin - 1 comp - 8 att - 25 yds - 0 int - 0 TD
TOTAL OFFENSE
Sidney - 252 yds
Hardin - 364 yds
FUMBLES
Sidney - 3 - 1 lost
Hardin - 0 - 0 lost
PENALTIES
Sidney - 3 - 15 yds
Hardin - 8 - 70 yds
FIRST DOWNS
Sidney - 13
Hardin - 16