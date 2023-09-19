Sidney's Corben Holler pressures Bulldogs quarterback Derek Blankenship Friday night in Hardin

Sidney's Corben Holler pressures Bulldogs quarterback Derek Blankenship Friday night in Hardin.

 Philip C. Johnson

HARDIN, MT - With an overtime score sitting at 33-32 in favor of the visiting Sidney Eagles, fans from both teams were on their feet Friday night as the hometown Bulldogs went for two - and the win - on Homecoming Night in Hardin.

The Bulldogs had just punched in a six-point TD run to match the Eagles in Montana Overtime. But instead of kicking a one-point PAT to tie the score and extend the game into a second overtime, Hardin risked it all and chose to run the ball one more time. And why not? With 339 yards rushing on 46 carries Hardin was confident in its running game. Bulldogs QB Derek Blankenship took it in for the two-point conversion, capping off Hardin’s first win of the season.



Load comments