Another chance to get in some basketball action is coming up this summer for athletes in the area, as Coach D’s 24th annual Hi-Line Hoop Camp is hosting some sessions in Sidney.
Bill Dreikosen, who directs the camps, is the head men’s basketball coach at Rocky Mountain College, and he will be teaching athletes at a camp held in Sidney on June 10 and June 11.
The camp is for boys and girls grades one through 12. Grades one through five will have sessions from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and grades six through 12 will have their sessions held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The cost to attend the camp is $75. To register, you can go to hilinehoopcamp.com. If anyone has questions, they can reach Dreikosen at 406-860-3133, or email him at dreikosw@rocky.edu.
There will also be camps held in Plentywood (June 1 and June 2), Saco (June 3 and June 4) and Glasgow (June 14 and June 15).