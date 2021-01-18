What a difference a week can make.
A week prior to the meeting between the Richland Rangers junior gold team and Fargo 18u on Jan. 15, the two teams went into overtime, where the Rangers eventually won, but it was a close game.
Then, on Jan. 15 at home, the Rangers trounced Fargo 8-2 and made it look pretty easy.
That high-powered offense took shape during the time in-between, as head coach Bryan McDowell said the team made some line changes after the weekend that included the close overtime game.
Six different Rangers players scored a goal, really showing the depth the team has.
But that depth hadn’t gotten a chance to show itself yet this season, after just one line was producing.
“We sat down on the last road trip, my assistant coach and I, after our second game last weekend at the hotel and said, ‘OK, with the depth that we have, we need to have more than one line scoring,’ and we re-worked everything. We played the next day with it and it was good, but not a lot of chemistry, but the fire was there,” McDowell said.
So then, in the time leading up to the game against Fargo, the team worked on building that chemistry, and the result was the great 8-2 win.
The Rangers came out of the gates firing, and an impressive first-period performance gave the Rangers all the goals they needed to take a commanding 4-1 lead after the first period.
Four and a half minutes into the first quarter, Tate Wieferich got a pass from Jaxson Franklin and took off down the near side of the rink, capping it off with a goal from up-close to put the Rangers on the board first.
Just three minutes later, Mason Erath redirected a shot by Justin Filler that beat the Fargo goalie. Hayden Conn also got an assist on the goal.
In the second half of the period, Wieferich returned the favor to Franklin, as Franklin got around a defender and went top shelf with a backhand shot to put the Rangers up 3-0.
Logan Boyer and Tristan Fink both picked up assists on the fourth Richland goal in the period, as Landon Schumacker scored with 49 seconds left in the period.
The Rangers looked good the whole period, but a lapse on defense led to a Fargo goal with 20 seconds left.
McDowell said the team looked good but got too confident later in the period, which is something he said the coaching staff has been harping at the players to not do because the team has struggled with that.
The constant pressure the Rangers put on the freeze started in transition from good defensive stops, but mainly, Richland controlled the neutral zone well and created opportunities out of that.
Forwards and defensemen alike stole the puck often ion the neutral zone, setting up opportunities for the Rangers in their attacking zone.
In another sport, the equivalent would be a basketball team getting a steal in transition and using it for their own transition points.
It was something that worked well for the Rangers and gave them chances to score, some of which did create goals.
McDowell said with the speed and size that his team has this year, he said that the team has the ability to play physical and create opportunities like that.
“We’ve been harping on the guys to stay aggressive on the puck, even in the neutral zone and in their zone, we always want one, if not two, guys pressuring, and it leads to a lot of turnovers. Because of the physical play we also bring, they hear footsteps, a lot of times they start making mistakes, and we have such speed that we can pick those up and just be gone,” McDowell said.
Although things slowed down a bit in the second period, the Rangers still found the back of the net.
Mason Kindopp tipped in a rebound with 7:13 left in the second, and with just over two minutes left in the period, Fargo answered to make the score 5-2.
Three goals is no easy task, but it is a doable challenge to complete, and while Fargo did have a chance to make that happen, Richland squashed that chance with three third-period goals.
Logan Schumacker scored first for the Rangers, nailing a shot top shelf over the Fargo goalie. Boyer got the assist on the goal.
Filler and Boyer assisted on Landon Schumacker’s goal, which made the score 7-2, and to cap off the game, Franklin and Wes Van Hook assisted on a Wieferich power play goal.
The Rangers played on Jan. 16 as well, defeating Northwood 7-1. Shandyn Gurney, Mason Kindopp, Casey Rehbein and Franklin all scored. Kindopp had a hat trick, and Rehbein scored twice.
Braden Kindopp, Filler, Landon Schumacker and Wieferich all had assists in the game. Braden Kindopp and Landon Schumacker each had two assists, and Wieferich had three.
The Rangers have two more home games this weekend, as they host Minot on Friday and Grand Forks on Saturday.