Fairview's Emily Sundheim (right front) and Teigan Taylor (right back) both jump to block a hit during the Lady Warriors' loss to North Country. Defense is the one aspect of volleyball that Fairview Head Coach Mustafa Kara and the team are always super proud of and are always very strict on. It shows in the team's matches, as the team will always play really well defensively and does not slack. Sundheim and Taylor are a hitter and setter, respectively, but in this case, they are playing some defense by going for a block. Blocking is a huge part of volleyball, as it can stop other teams' attacks or even make an opposing player's hit softer and easier for the back row to handle. For the rest of the playoffs, no matter who Fairview plays, they will be up against teams that can score really well, so the Lady Warriors will have to make sure that their defense, including blocking, is at its very best.

