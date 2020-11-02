Richey-Lambert's Isabelle Fatzinger starts her follow-through on her serving motion to nail a serve over the net during the Lady Fusion's win over Nashua on Oct. 27 in a play-in game. The Lady Fusion have a very high-powered offense, anchored by fast and hard play and hits. Serving is no different. They hit their serves low and hard and are known to give teams trouble through the serve department. Protecting serves is a big deal for teams, meaning they keep serving the ball continuously though getting points when they have the serve. Richey-Lambert is also doing that well, and this will be something they need to do as the postseason goes on.