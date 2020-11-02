Savage's Teah Conradsen rises and wins up to nail a hit over the net during Savage's loss to North Country. Conradsen is only a sophomore, but she already makes a big impact on the court. Savage's season is over after a loss to Richey-Lambert in the District 1C Tournament, but the Lady Warriors are a young team with a lot of talent. They will not be a team to overlook for the seasons to come, and a big reason why is Conradsen. She is a great hitter, and she can play great defense in the back row too. In the loss to Richey-Lambert, when the team looked defeated or made a mistake, she was in the huddle rallying the troops and sending the message to keep fighting. With time to further her skills even more, Conradsen will be a star in eastern Montana volleyball.