The fall high school sports season is about to get going, with practices starting up in a couple weeks and competitions following soon after.
Before we fully launch into the fall, now is a good time to look back at the summer action and look at a few of the highlights from the summer.
Tiger Sharks
The Sidney Tiger Sharks’ season only ended a few days ago, but their state title and season as a whole are both things that highlighted the summer months.
Before the postseason even came along, the Tiger Sharks were already a dominant force. Sidney took first place at every regular-season meet except for one.
The last regular season meet was Sidney’s home meet, which the Tiger Sharks won handily.
At the Divisional meet in Lewistown, the Tiger Sharks won the title for back-to-back Divisional crowns, rounding out the season with the state crown.
The summer was kind to the Tiger Sharks, and their dominance in the water was a headline throughout the season.
Strikers
The late part of the spring season and early part of the summer meant soccer in Sidney, and the Strikers, both the U19 and U15 teams, had great seasons as well.
The U19 team had an undefeated regular season; two years ago, which was the last season for the team, the Strikers also went undefeated in regulation during the season.
Sidney’s only losses in that time were in the championship matches in shootouts.
Sidney’s U15 team also had a great season, winning a majority of their matches and making a great run at state.
After losing the first game of the State Cup 6-2 to Frenchtown, Sidney bounced back for two straight wins to get to the title game.
Sidney lost to Frenchtown in the final, but the game was much closer at 3-1.
To have both teams in the Strikers program take second place at state is a great accomplishment, and the Strikers were consistently a good part of the summer.
Sidney Wrestling
The Team Sidney wrestling squad proved what it could do on the national stage.
At a national duals tournament in Florida, Team Sidney, which features a lot of Eagles wrestlers, took fourth place overall.
On top of that, multiple Sidney wrestlers earned medals based on how many matches they won: Aden Graves earned a gold medal by going undefeated, Jordan Darby and Zander Burnison each won a silver medal and Reece Graves and Owen Lonski each earned a copper medal. Kade Graves also earned a bronze medal.
The dominance of Sidney wrestling is common knowledge at this point, and for Team Sidney to do that well among 168 other teams is a tremendous accomplishment.