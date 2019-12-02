19U hosted the Bismarck Capitals in their first round of league play on Saturday, Nov. 30.
The girls won 3-6 over Bismarck in their first league play at home. Jenna Baxter with a hat trick, Jaylen Baxter with two goals and Ashlynn Kessel with a goal.
Aldrich, VanHook, Jenna Baxter each with an assist and Jaylen Baxter with three assists.
The defending state champion Junior Gold team opened their league play by traveling to Crosby on Sunday, Dec. 1. The Rangers put that game in the win column with a score of 6-3. Scoring for the Rangers — Nicolas Trevino with two, Jaxson Franklin with two, Tate Wieferich and Casey Rehbein with one goal each. Wieferich, Franklin, Trevino and Landon Schumacker all had one assist.
Next action for 19U is the tournament in Bozeman on Dec. 6-8 and the Junior Gold will host the Third Annual Damon McLaughlin Memorial Tournament those dates as well.