The Sidney Tiger Sharks put up a great competition in Malta this past weekend. The top 10 results from the meet are as follows:

Girls 200 Free Relay 15-19: Zoey Garsjo, Elizabeth Langwald, Ave Norby and Ella Norby; first place.

Girls 200 Medley Relay 15-19: Ave Norby, Langwald, Garsjo and Ella Norby; first place.

Mixed 200 Free Relay 11-12: Second place.

Crew Falcon placed first in the Boys 100 IM 8 and under, first in theBoys 25 Back 8 and under and first in the Boys 25 Fly 8 and under.

Madycen Sanders competed in the girls 11-12 division and placed second in the 200 IM.

Ave Norby (Girls 13-14 division) placed third in the 200 IM, and third in the 200 Free.

Ella Norby (Girls 15-19 division) placed first in the 200 IM, second in the 100 Back and second in the 100 Free.

Jaxcen Sanders (Boys 13-14 division) placed fifth in the 50 Free, second in the Boys 5 Fly and third in the Boys 50 Back.

Zoey Garsjo (Girls 13-14 division) placed third in the 50 Free and third in the 50 Fly.

Corbin Holler (Boys 15-19 division) placed first in the 100 Free and first in the 100 Back.

Elizabeth Langwald (Girls 15-19 division) placed fifth in the 50 Free, third in the 50 Fly and fourth in the 100 Free.

Olivia Swinley (Girls 8 and under) placed sixth in the 25 Back.

Coach Marie Holler submitted this to the Sidney Herald:

“A small handful of Tiger Sharks made it to the Malta swim meet this weekend, we had a total of 9 and a 1/3 since Madycen Sanders could only swim 1 event before leaving for other commitments.

"We were a small but mighty group bringing home two top point trophies. Crew Falcon won top points for 8 and under boys and Corben Holler took home top point trophy for 15-19 boys.

"Despite being a small group they put up some great times and proved to be quite competitive in their races. This next weekend should be a large meet for us in Glasgow.”



