There was a lot of nervousness about who would be announced the state champions, but once the announcement came, the Sidney Tiger Sharks were simply elated.
Sidney had been a dominant team throughout the season and had the Divisional title carrying them into state at Columbia Falls.
The Eastern Division in general had been really good this season, Sidney head coach Marie Holler said, that the East had better times than the West heading into the state meet.
Sidney had a great group of nearly 60 swimmers competing, but after the first day of competition (Saturday, July 31), Holler said the race for the title was really close.
“Saturday was a little rough because we weren’t cutting nearly as much time as some of the other teams were, like from the West, and I was feeling very stressed like, ‘Gosh did I not taper them well?’” Holler said with a laugh.
In reality, she added, there were a few factors that affected the time-cutting between the teams.
Part of it was the fact that the East had faster times than the West heading into the state meet, so the West stepped up to cut more time to match the East swimmers.
On top of that, Columbia Falls’ elevation is different than what the Tiger Sharks are used to, and due to fires, the air is a lot more smoky in Columbia Falls.
A few other things made Holler nervous; she said a few swimmers that she expected to qualify for Sunday didn’t and the team was placing lower than she expected.
Lewistown, who Sidney was able to beat out for the Divisional title, was actually ahead of the Tiger Sharks heading into Sunday.
The Tiger Sharks, though, started Sunday, August 1 strong and were able to hold that momentum for the rest of the day and win.
Sidney took first by 56 points over Lewistown, which is a much closer margin that Divisionals when Sidney took first by almost 200 points.
Lewistown finished in second place, followed by Scobey in third, Columbia Falls in fourth and Big Sandy in fifth in the AA finals.
Holler said before the announcement was made, the team was checking the digital database that kept track of points and times and were nervously awaiting the results.
She added that they had kind of figured that they had won but weren’t sure. Then, when Lewistown was called for second place, the Tiger Sharks knew.
“I was just over-the-moon excited,” Holler said.
Holler took over in 2016, so this is the first title for her as the head coach. On top of that, though, the Tiger Sharks haven’t won the state title since 2012.
Along with the state title, Sidney won the relays at state as well. At the state meet, Sidney swimmers also set some pool records too.
The timing of the wins for Sidney is pretty good too. The last time Sidney won the title, the state meet was held in Columbia Falls, and the last time Sidney won the relays was in 2011, exactly 10 years ago.
Another fun fact about the last time Sidney won is the fact that some older swimmers, like Hadley Garsjo, for example, were swimming at that state title too.
The state title wraps up a pretty great season for the Tiger Sharks. After the regular season, where they placed first at every meet except for one, they won out in the postseason.
Holler said the team’s performance this season shows the commitment from her swimmers.
She said having a lot of swimmers show up to each meet helps the team score more, so the fact that Sidney had a lot of kids show up at each meet was great.
On top of that, she said the kids worked hard. They constantly cut times at each meet this season and kept going to practices to get better.
“I am so proud of them. It was very exciting, it definitely was,” Holler said.
Looking ahead to next year, Holler likes what the team will be bringing back. There will be some age groups that won’t have a large number of kids, but the team will be returning a lot of talent to the pool.