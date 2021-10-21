The Sidney High School football team didn’t appear nervous at a practice that led up to the most important game of the season.
During a cloudy practice on Tuesday, October 19, players were gathered around, awaiting the next play of a drill.
Standing on the practice field, located behind the high school, a group of players pointed toward the area designated for discus and shot put during the track and field season.
“There’s a cat over there,” said some players.
“No, that’s a rabbit,” argued others.
The lighthearted disagreement lasted a little longer, and honestly, at a distance, it was hard to tell.
Regardless of the species of said mystery animal, the attitude among some of Sidney’s leaders shows how the team felt ahead of a do-or-die game against rival Dawson County: Serious, but relaxed.
“It’s kind of fun. It’ll be a great atmosphere,” said Sidney head coach Roger Merritt. “It’s only 50 miles apart, there’s going to be a lot of people here. It’s going to be great for the kids, it’s going to be one they remember.”
A game between the Eagles and Red Devils already garners a lot of excitement in the leadup to it, but considering the winner of the game gets a playoff berth, and the loser’s season ends, there’s some extra tension added to the setting.
If there was any game where Sidney needed to be near-perfect, it would be this one, but the team’s recent play has Merritt excited about what his team can do.
For starters, the Eagles’ offense led them to a big 47-32 road win over Custer County on October 15, and if they can replicate that again, the Eagles’ postseason hopes won’t be in any trouble.
“Our goal is to continue playing the way we have the last couple weeks and get into the playoffs. When you get into the playoffs, everybody’s 0-0,” Merritt said.
Sidney’s offense had a bit of a slow start to the season.
Aside from a 47-point blowout win over Park, the Eagles scored 28 points combined in four other games, which included a shutout loss to Laurel.
Since a 46-14 win over Hardin on October 1, though, the Eagles averaged 37.6 points per game in three games (including the Hardin win). That three-game span includes a great game against Billings Central, where Sidney scored 20 points.
The Eagles have the pieces on offense, like Zander Dean at quarterback, Aden Graves at running back and Grady Nelson at wide receiver (to name a few), and a hot streak as of late could give the Eagles the advantage they need against Dawson County.
On the other side of the ball, Sidney’s defense will need to be ready for a dynamic Dawson County offense.
“Glendive has some pretty good athletes, one of them being at quarterback,” Merritt said. “He likes to get rid of the ball real quick, so we’ve got to be on our game to be in our coverages and to get pressure on him to force some bad throws.”
Sidney’s defense has been a bit more consistent this season, and even in games where the opponent scored 25-30-plus points, the Eagles have forced turnovers and played well on defense.
In all areas of the team, Sidney has seen growth and progression. From a young offensive line that has significantly improved to the players responding to new members of the coaching staff, Sidney’s progression this season put it in the position to come up clutch in the big game against its main rival.
This situation isn’t much of a stranger to the Eagles, though.
Last year, Sidney had a 1-3 record, needing to win out in conference to secure a playoff spot, which the Eagles did.
This year, Sidney started the season 1-4, and the Eagles now have one more win that they need to secure.
Clinching a playoff spot would mean a lot to the team, Merritt said.
“From where we started, to get to the playoffs, it’s huge,” Merritt said. “We’re really young, all the way around, and it’s just one of those things that it’s been a successful year to have this opportunity to get to the playoffs, especially in the Eastern A. The Eastern A is tough.”
Sidney’s game against Dawson County on Friday, October 22, is also the Eagles’ senior night, adding even more motivation to Sidney’s efforts for the contest.