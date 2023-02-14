hunters

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Hunter Education course dates have been set for Glasgow. An in-person classroom course will run March 13-17, ahead of the first big game application deadline of April 1. All hunter education classes are free of charge.

In-person, instructor-led hunter education classroom courses are available to anyone age 10 and older and provide new hunters with a hands-on learning experience. In-person courses are led by volunteer instructors who are passionate about preserving Montana’s hunting tradition, teaching firearm safety, ethics, and other outdoor skills.



