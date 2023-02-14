Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Hunter Education course dates have been set for Glasgow. An in-person classroom course will run March 13-17, ahead of the first big game application deadline of April 1. All hunter education classes are free of charge.
In-person, instructor-led hunter education classroom courses are available to anyone age 10 and older and provide new hunters with a hands-on learning experience. In-person courses are led by volunteer instructors who are passionate about preserving Montana’s hunting tradition, teaching firearm safety, ethics, and other outdoor skills.
For youth to be eligible to hunt and be fully certified during the 2023 season, hunters must be 12-years old by January 16, 2024. Students aged 10 and 11 can take an in-person course and hunt as an apprentice but will not be fully certified until the year they turn 12. Note: Classroom seats may be limited, and those students turning 12 or older will be given priority over younger students.
Students must be registered prior to attending a class or field course. To find a class and register, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education/hunter. Make sure to print, read and sign any necessary paperwork ahead of the class. This class require students to pick up a manual and complete chapter quizzes before class begins. Manuals are available at the FWP office in Glasgow.
Hunter education optional in-person field day
This event is for students who passed the online course and would like a field day
FWP is offering an optional in-person Hunter Education Field Day in Glasgow on Friday, March 17. This field day is for any person (age 12 by Jan. 16, 2024) or older that have taken and passed the online course and would like to participate in an in-person field day.
The field day will run in conjunction with the classroom course field day mentioned above, and will cover firearm handling and safety, live fire (weather permitting), survival skills, game recovery and taking care of game, bear safety, wildlife identification, and more.
Students must be registered prior to attending the field day. To find a class and register, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/education/advanced-education and look for the “Find a hunter ed course” tab. Make sure to print, read and sign any necessary paperwork ahead of the class.
If there are any questions, please contact course instructor Marc Kloker at 406-228-3704 or email mkloker@mt.gov.