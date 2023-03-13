Hunter Gordon has been hired to coach the Sidney Eagles in their first season as a team.
Baseball has been away from Sidney for a number of years before the Richland County Patriots ended the hiatus last year. Now the Eagles have their first team as part of the high school and Gordon is honored to be head coach in its inaugural season, he said.
"I'm extremely honored to be the first coach of the Eagles. This job is really a dream come true for me and something that I have been looking forward to for a long time. There are just 22 schools across Montana that will be fielding high school baseball programs this first year, and I'm proud that Sidney was willing to jump in head first to get started right away," Gordon said.
The opportunity for students to have the option to try out baseball, and to have a high school sport in the summer, adds a lot of growth and value to the community. The Eagles have impressive numbers starting practice last Monday, 20 students have signed up to play with the hope that more will join in the future.
"My hope by having a high school baseball team in Sidney is that we'll see the growth of baseball in our community for all ages. We have strong numbers on our team already and I look forward to building on the success we'll have this year to ensure that trend continues," Gordon said.
Spring in Eastern Montana can be unpredictable, so having the weather to be able to play in the spring will be the biggest challenge, for right now the Eagles have been practicing in the gym. The season is set to begin on March 24 and the first home game is slated for April 21.