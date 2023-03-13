Sidney Eagles Logo

Sidney Eagles will be adding a baseball team this spring for the first time. 

Hunter Gordon has been hired to coach the Sidney Eagles in their first season as a team.

Baseball has been away from Sidney for a number of years before the Richland County Patriots ended the hiatus last year. Now the Eagles have their first team as part of the high school and Gordon is honored to be head coach in its inaugural season, he said. 



