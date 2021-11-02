Two of the local football teams earned the right to host their first-round playoff games last weekend, and both teams advanced to the quarterfinals with home wins.
For both the Fairview High School and Sidney High School football teams, the players converted crucial and big plays that were key in their success.
Here’s a look at how the teams gained some big yards and converted in important situations en route to playoff wins.
Fairview
A quarterback-wide receiver connection didn’t quite come to fruition the way it was originally planned, but the Warriors made it work eventually, in a different way.
Chinook played great defense throughout the Warriors’ home playoff win on October 29, but in the first half especially, the Sugarbeeters held Fairview’s offense in check.
Fairview tried to get some big plays going to ignite the offense, but Chinook’s defense denied those big-play attempts.
“I told them, I said, ‘We’re going to take one deep shot a quarter, that’s what we’re going to try and see what happens,’” said Fairview head coach Derek Gackle.
Specifically, quarterback Kanyon Taylor tried three different deep passes to Jace Vitt. The throws were good, and Vitt made good jumping attempts at them.
Vitt even grabbed one that was knocked away by the defender, as he told it so to his coaches and teammates on the sideline.
Unfortunately, Vitt got hit hard and knocked out of the game in the second half, but his little brother, Jaxon, was able to step in and provide a spark Fairview was looking for and needed.
With 6:06 left in the game, Jaxon scored a touchdown to put Fairview up 26-17. That touchdown not only gave Fairview some good insurance down the stretch, but it also was technically the winning touchdown (since Chinook scored 25 points).
Vitt’s touchdown came on a 55-yard catch-and-run on a pass from Taylor, the deep connection the Warriors had been trying for.
“I looked at (Jaxon) and I said, ‘Can you run by that guy?’ He said, ‘Yeah.” I said let’s go, and he ran by him and made a heck of a play,” Gackle said.
More big plays will be needed from everyone for the Warriors, as they have a big quarterfinal game coming up against Drummond-Philipsburg on Saturday, November 6.
Sidney
Similarly to Fairview a day before, Sidney’s offense couldn’t get much going in the first half of its first-round playoff game against Dillon.
The Beaver defense didn’t give up much yardage to Sidney throws or runs, but big plays became an important commodity for the Eagles, starting in the second quarter.
Sidney’s defense had been holding a good Dillon offense at bay, only allowing seven points through a quarter and a half. The Eagles’ offense was able to finally break out some big plays and reward the defense’s efforts.
In a 2nd and 30-plus yard situation, quarterback Zander Dean scrambled and found Jerome Entz for a 20-plus yard pass to get into a manageable 3rd and seven. On that third down play, Dean found Kaden Wise for 13 yards for a big conversion to keep the drive alive.
Later in the drive, Dean connected with Entz again for a 25-yard pass to get into the red zone, and even Aden Graves’ run touchdown the following play was gained on a decent chunk of yardage, being 11 yards.
Those big plays led to a game-tying score, but they also started to show the cracks in Dillon’s defense that Sidney would continue to take advantage of later on.
On the other scoring drives for Sidney, converting crucial plays was an important factor.
In Sidney’s touchdown drive in the third quarter, Dean connected with Ryan McGinnis for a nine-yard pass on 4th and three. A few plays later, on 3rd and three, Graves ran for seven yards to get into the red zone.
From there, Dean scrambled for 18 yards to put Sidney ahead.
Then in the fourth, leading up to Ty Lovegren’s game-winning field goal, Graves busted out a 32-yard run, running over two tacklers on the way, to put Sidney in the red zone.
The Eagles were due for some big plays in the second half, something assistant coach Ty Graves pointed out to his team.
“Look at their body language, they’re getting tired,” he yelled to his players a few times.
Sidney had other big plays in-between the scoring drives, and the Eagles’ ability to get big chunks of yardage on important plays was a key factor in the win.
The Eagles will need more of those plays in their next game, which is this Saturday on the road against Fergus.