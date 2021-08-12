This fall season looks to provide even more games, competitions and fun this school year, and to make sure you don’t miss out on it all, it is important to know when some of the big games will be happening.
Here is a breakdown of the most important dates this fall season for Savage, Fairview and Richey-Lambert sports.
Richey-Lambert
For the Fusion volleyball team, one of the dates to look out for is Thursday, September 2. That will be the first home game for the team, and they will host North Country in Richey. The season opener for Richey-Lambert is Saturday, August 28, which will be the Fairview Invite.
The Fusion will have a busy weekend on Saturday, October 2, when the Fusion host the Richey-Lambert Invite in Lambert.
Some of the more important games for the Fusion include a game on Friday, September 17, which is the Homecoming game against Savage. The game will be played at Lambert. Another big game for Richey-Lambert is Thursday, October 21, which is senior night against Circle in Richey.
The postseason will start on October 28 with the District 2C Tournament.
Richey-Lambert’s football team kicks off the season with a home game right away, as the Fusion will host Harlowton-Ryegate at Richey on Friday, August 27.
The football team’s Homecoming weekend football game will be Friday, September 17 when the Fusion host Gardiner at Lambert.
Richey-Lambert has a good shot at the playoffs this year, and should they make it, the first round of the playoffs begin on Saturday, October 30.
After a very successful season last year, the Fusion cross country team comes back with its first meet of the season on Saturday, August 28, which will be the Wolf Point Invitational.
One of the bigger meets for the Fusion will be the Miles City Invite on Saturday, October 2.
The All Class State Meet will be held on Saturday, October 23 in Missoula.
Savage
The Savage volleyball team opens the season on Saturday, August 28, when the Warriors will play in the Culbertson Tourney.
Savage’s Homecoming and first home game will be at the same time, as the Warriors host Froid/Medicine Lake on Saturday, September 4.
Closing out the regular season is another big game for Savage, as the Warriors will host Fairview for senior night on Saturday, October 23.
The District 2C Tournament begins October 28 for the Warriors.
Similar to the volleyball team, the Savage football team will have their first home game be the Homecoming game as well. The Warriors will host White Sulphur on Saturday, September 4 for the Homecoming game, which will also be the first game of the season for Savage.
Savage’s senior night game will be Saturday, October 23 against Wibaux, and the playoffs will begin the following weekend.
Fairview
After a trip to the state tournament last year, the Fairview volleyball team opens the season with a busy day.
The Warriors will host the Fairview Invite on Saturday, August 28 to open the season.
After that, the next big game for Fairview will be Saturday, September 11, when the Warriors host Frazer for their Homecoming game.
Toward the end of the season, Fairview will hold its senior night on Thursday, October 21 against MonDak. After that, the District 2C Tournament starts on October 28.
Fairview’s football team will open its season at home, starting with a game on Friday, August 27 against Culbertson.
For Homecoming weekend, the Warriors will host Circle on Friday, September 10. The senior night game for Fairview will be Friday, October 1 against Poplar.
Another date to watch for is Saturday, October 16, when the postseason gets underway with the inter-division playoff.
Fairview’s cross country team will open its season on Friday, August 27, when the Warriors head to Wolf Point for an invite.
A couple other big meets for Fairview include the Warriors’ home invitational on Saturday, October 2. The invite will be held at Sundheim Park.
Fairview will also be attending the Sidney Invitational on Saturday, October 9 at the Sidney Country Club.