This weekend kicks off winter sports officially, and with the new season starting up, knowing some of the important dates for the teams becomes important.
Here’s a look at some of the important games for each school/team this winter season.
SidneyFor the Sidney High School wrestling and basketball teams, this weekend is when the season officially starts.
Wrestling has a home invite starting on Friday, December 3, and the basketball teams will be at Watford City on Saturday, December 4.
For the wrestling team, another interesting date for a dual is January 13, when the Eagles will host Glasgow. Glasgow has been a top team in Class B, so that dual will give the Eagles some good experience against other tough competition.
The Class A Duals will be held in Lewistown on January 21 and 22, another good opportunity for the Eagles, and the team’s senior night will be on January 29 against Bismarck and Watford City.
After that, the Eastern A Divisional is in Laurel on February 5, and state is February 11 and 12 in Billings.
After the season opener on the road, the first home game for the SHS basketball teams is December 10, when the teams host Dawson County.
A few throwback nights are scheduled for the teams: The boys’ throwback night will be December 21, and the girls’ throwback night will be January 27.
Senior night for both teams will be on January 21, when Sidney hosts Glasgow.
The postseason starts on February 23, when the Eastern A Divisional kicks off. It will go through February 26 in Billings.
The Class A state tournament will be held March 10 through March 12 and will be held in Missoula.
Sidney’s speech/drama/debate team started sooner than anyone else and will hit the postseason sooner as well.
The divisional for speech/drama/debate will be held in Havre on January 22, and the state meet will be held in Corvallis on January 28 and 29.
Class CThe basketball teams for Richey-Lambert, Fairview and Savage all share the same season-start date, which is this weekend, and they all share the same postseason dates too.
Both the District 2C Tournament and the Eastern C Divisional will be held in Sidney. The district tournament will be held February 14 through February 19, and the divisional will be held the following week.
The state tournament is March 9 through March 12 in Great Falls.
For each of the teams, though, there are some other dates that are important aside from the postseason.
For Fairview, the first home game of the season is December 10, when the Warriors host MonDak.
On January 8, Fairview hosts Froid/Medicine Lake, and on January 27, Fairview hosts Scobey, two good tests against other good teams from the east.
Fairview’s senior night will be held February 4, when the Warriors host Poplar.
Richey-Lambert will open the season at home, hosting Culbertson on Friday, December 3, and the following day, the Fusion will compete in the Glasgow Tourney.
The Fusion will see Froid/Medicine Lake on January 15 on the road, which will be a test against a good Redhawks team.
The final home game of the season for the Fusion is February 11, when they host Savage.