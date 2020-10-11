Sidney High School's golf season is over, after the girl's team and three boy's team golfers competed at the Class A state tournament, and the end of the season signals a good sign going forward for sports.
For the most part, the schools in Richland County have not been affected with COVID-19 cases within the schools themselves. Sidney had some cases and had some games cancelled/postponed, but things are back on track for the Eagles.
Savage, Richey-Lambert and Fairview have had some games cancelled or postponed, but those have been due to the schools they face having cases or quarantines.
Otherwise, the seasons for other sports have been going pretty well, and the schools (knock on wood) look like they are going to be able to finish out the current sports seasons.
This is great news for sports here in Richland County and Eastern Montana, but really, this is a big win for sports across the state.
A common statement from coaches in the area at the start of the season was that they were telling their players and students to be thankful for being able to play and be in school because kids in other states are not getting the chance to.
Guidelines and restrictions may have been hard to follow down to a "T" every single time, but for the most part, they have been followed and have kept the cases among schools in the area low.
Six-man football in Richland County (Richey-Lambert and Savage) are done with the regular season with playoffs coming shortly, and Fairview and Sidney have a couple more weeks before they are done too, until the postseason.
Volleyball season is just past the halfway point, and the cross country teams are now getting ready for the postseason.
These sports seasons are on track to finish and that is something to truly celebrate and cherish as things come down to the wire.
Before the seasons started, I do not think there were many people who thought they were not going to be able to be fully played out.
The issue was, though, that no one knew anything about what would or could happen, so there was always that uncertainty.
Now with the fall seasons nearing the end as a whole, looking forward to seeing basketball and hockey is exciting and very promising.
A big congratulations are in order for everyone involved in sports right now because so far, things have been pretty successful, and as long as we can keep up this trend of having little to (hopefully) no cases, we can continue to enjoy more sports.