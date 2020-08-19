Jett Jones is not running as an incumbent for a political office this November, but he and his family are gladly chanting “four more years” after he signed to continue his wrestling career in college starting this winter.
Montana State University Northern announced on social media August 7 that Jones signed to wrestle with the Lights. It is an opportunity that Jones and his mother, Kari, said he could not refuse.
Considering the career Jett Jones had at Sidney High School (two individual state titles and three team titles in a row), wrestling at the next level seemed like the perfect opportunity. However, he had a different plan in the spring before the chance at MSUN came along.
Originally, he planned to join the U.S. Navy. Things changed pretty quickly.
“I have to get knee surgery again, so basically I won’t be able to apply for the Navy again,” Jett said. “So I decided to go look at colleges and was looking at trade schools and went to Havre (MSUN) and then talked to the wrestling coach.”
Kari Jones said when they went to visit MSUN, they had no intentions of him wrestling there. It was something that came to be at the end of the visit.
“The whole time we were there, every person we talked to they’re like, ‘Well if you wrestle, you would do this, and this is where you would go for this,’” Kari explained. “We were like, ‘What are you guys talking about?’ So we get to the last round of people that were visiting with the administration and they’re like, ‘Well (Tyson Thivierge the wrestling coach) wants to see you.’”
From that point on, the irrefusable offer changed things, as Kari put it.
Wrestling Family Ties
Jett comes from a wrestling family: His older brothers also have state individual titles, making the Jones brothers a fearsome trio for anyone who tried to take them down on the mat.
Considering how involved with wrestling the family has been throughout the years, it is safe to say they are eager to get some more years of wrestling entertainment and enjoyment.
“We’re never ready to be done with wrestling,” Kari said with a laugh.
As important as wrestling is to Jett and as great as the opportunity is to extend his career further, an important factor in his decision to go to MSUN was the chance to go into the career path he already started.
Jett said Thivierge wants him to wrestle all four years of his eligibility. To go along with that, he said he will go into the electrician and plumbing program for his degree. Those are pretty good jobs, he added.
“I knew I wanted to be an electrician,” Jett declared.
On top of that, Kari said the job he signed for in the Navy was electrician, so the fit with MSUN, both for his wrestling and career aspirations, was perfect.
Wrestling Decisions
Jett started wrestling when he was 4 years old. His his journey to being a collegiate athlete, while it does have some accolades along the way, had some bumps in the road.
To start, although you could not tell now, Kari and Jett Jones said he did not like wrestling when he first started. It was a feeling that lasted quite awhile. In fact, Jett confided he did not like wrestling much until his freshman year of high school.
On top of that, an issue with one of his knees has afflicted him since his junior year of high school.
Jett said he was missing bones in his knee, so he got a bone graft done after his junior year. The bone that got put into his knee did not take to the cartilage though, which led to the cartilage dying, and Kari Jones said two days after the surgery, he developed a blood clot.
After another week in the hospital due to the blood clot, she said his recovery was kind of delayed.
Fast forward to April, when he enlisted in the Navy and started once-a-month training. Kari said he got hurt in a freak accident at work, and now, a cadavre with the right cartilage is what Jett is waiting for to have another surgery.
Kari added that Jett is going to redshirt for this year, anyway.
By the way that Jett and Kari Jones talk about his chance to wrestle in college for another four years, though, having to wait one year until he can actually get back on the mat for competitions is not a big deal.
The fact that Jett Jones gets to continue an impressive career into college and earn a degree for the career path he knew he wanted is all the reason for the Jones family to celebrate.
“[Wrestling] is amazing, you can’t replace it for anything, the lessons it teaches you, getting your body in that physical shape, the mental strength it takes to get through it, I wouldn’t replace it for anything,” Jett said. “That’s why I’m happy to do four more years of it.”
To put it simply, it is awesome that Jett was able to find a place where he could continue wrestling and prepare for his future career at the same time, Kari said.
“After he hurt his knee, we were devastated. I mean, we had no plan B. He never looked at any colleges or anything. So I’m excited, I’m proud, I can’t wait,” she said.
With such a perfect fit at MSUN to come into Jett’s sights, nothing seemed like it could go wrong.
Something came up, though.
MSUN wrestles against Dickinson State University, and one of Jett’s brothers will be a graduate assistant for DSU. That means for one meet in the future, the Jones family will have to manage rooting for and against both their sons at the same time.
Even then, everything is all good and the Jones family could not be happier for four more years of Jones family wrestling.