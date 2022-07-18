Purchase Access

The Sidney Tiger Sharks swim team has been busy, competing this past weekend in the scorching heat at the meet in Glasgow. The Tiger Sharks powered through the heat and brought home the first place trophy. The first place finishes are as follows:

Boys 100 IM 8 & Under: Kamden Johnson

Boys 100 IM 9-10: Wyatt Johns

Girls 200 IM 13-14: Ave Norby

Girls 25 Free 8 & Under: Ella Laqua.

Boys 50 Free 9-10: Toby Kleinke

Boys 50 Free 15 & Over: Corben Holler

Boys 25 Breast 8 & Under: Kamden Johnson

Boys 50 Breast 9-10: Wyatt Johns.

Girls 50 Breast 11-12: Aspyn Sorteberg

Girls 100 Breast 13-14: RayElla Radke

Boys 100 Free 9-10: Toby Kleinke

Girls 100 Free 13-14: Ryleigh Kleinke

Boys 25 Back 8 & Under: Kamden Johnson

Girls 50 Back 11-12: Micah Haralson

Boys 100 Back 15 & Over: Corben Holler

Boys 25 Fly 8 & Under: Crew Falcon

Boys 50 Fly 11-12: Jaxcen Sanders

Girls 50 Fly 15 & Over: Ella Norby

Girls 200 Free 13-14: Ave Norby

Girls 100 Fly 13-14: Ave Norby

Boys 100 Fly 15 & Over: Ethan Erickson

Kamden Johnson and Ave Norby earned the High Point Awards for their divisions. Coach Marie Holler said, “ It was a great weekend for the Tiger Sharks in Glasgow despite the extremely hot weather of over 100 degrees both days. They showed up, swam hard and brought home the first place trophy. We have one more regular season meet in Scobey before Divisionals in Plentywood.”



