The Fairview High School girl’s basketball team lost a hard-fought battle against Plentywood on Saturday, December 18.
Fairview kept Plentywood in check for much of the first quarter, but the Lady Wildcats’ explosive offense eventually got going.
Lauren Kjos got the Lady Warriors on the board in the first quarter, knocking down a three-pointer off a pass from Emily Johnson.
Fairview got one more basket before the opening quarter ended, as Johnson nailed a three-pointer as well.
Johnson was one of the leaders for Fairview in the game, finishing with seven of the team’s points.
She got the scoring going in the second quarter as well: Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up, drawing a foul in the process. She completed the and-one play by knocking down the free throw.
Brailey Anderson also scored in the second quarter, knocking down a baseline jump shot, assisted by Johnson.
Johnson scored the final Fairview point in the quarter, making one of two free throws.
Fairview wasn’t able to get any shots to fall in the third quarter, but the Lady Warriors got some good opportunities.
In the fourth quarter, the Hopes sisters did all the work for Fairview.
Kallee Hopes scored three points, and Scout Hopes made a layup to score as well.
Despite the loss, Fairview had some good chances to score in the game, and the Lady Warrior defense made some good plays.
The next game for the Lady Warriors is Tuesday, December 21, when they host Circle starting at 4:30 p.m.