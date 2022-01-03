One of the former Sidney High School football players representing the program well at the next level is Jace Johnson.
Johnson was a kicker for the Eagles, who holds the record for longest field goal, and he wrapped up his junior season with Dickinson State University with multiple honors.
He was twice named the Special Teams Player of the Week for the North Star Athletic Association, and he was named a First Team Special Teams pick for the All-Conference honors.
Johnson talked about what it meant to him to earn the awards, and this is what he had to say.
Q: What was it like to get the consecutive player of the week awards during the football season?
A: It was pretty cool. You know, a big part of those awards just means that our team is scoring a lot, so it means the offense is putting me in a position to succeed, so that’s a big part of my success. Yeah it was pretty cool to get back-to-back awards.
Q: how much did your training and experience in high school prepare you for these moments in your college career?
A: The biggest thing that probably helped me in my career is that I was a soccer player in high school, so that was probably the biggest contribution to my kicking capabilities. In terms of coaching, I kind of just coached myself, and my older brother was also a kicker, so he helped me a lot as well. Most of the days, I’d just go on the field and kick some footballs by myself, teach myself how to do it really.
Q: When you think about the First-Team recognition you got, how much does that mean to you, and what was your initial reaction when you found out about it?
A: Yeah that was pretty cool, and it meant a lot to me. I kind of had some struggles to start my college career, so I’m pretty happy it ended on that note. A big part of my success this year was my holder, who’s also a Sidney native, Alec Lovegren. He’s been holding for me since my freshman year of high school, so for eight years, and that’s a big part of my success is having someone I can rely on to get the ball down and have it held the way I like it to be held, and I can just focus on kicking the ball.
My reaction, I was just thankful that I got that recognition from all the coaches in the conference, so that was pretty cool.
Q: What can you say about multiple Sidney natives getting recognition in the All-Conference awards list?
A: I think it’s super cool. When I was in high school, we had a lot of success my junior and senior year, and it’s cool to see guys from those classes get a lot of recognition. Matt Dey graduated a few years above me, but it’s cool to see him be a captain on the team, he’s a great team leader.
Dawson (McGlothlin), I believe he was a captain as well, they’re both just great leaders, great people. They work super hard and they’re super good at what they do. Alec actually also got honorable mention at running back too, so it’s cool to see all those guys get that recognition.