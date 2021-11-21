In the final edition of the NSAA Football Player-of-the-Week for the 2021 season, junior Jace Johnson has been named the NSAA Special Teams POTW. Johnson helped the Blue Hawks to a perfect 8-0 conference record, while doing so in a big way.
"Jace has really had a great year," stated DSU's head football coach, Pete Stanton. "He has been very consistent and reliable throughout the entire season. I am very happy for him that he was able to put everything together this season and it continues to benefit and help our team."
For the week, Johnson tallied 12 points in the 48-7 road win over Waldorf University. For the fifth time this season, Johnson went perfect in his extra-point attempts by going 6-for-6 added a season-high two made fields goals (22,33).
Over the ten-game regular season, Johnson went 6-for-9 in field goals for a 67% field goal percentage and 46-for-50 in extra-points for a 92% field goal percentage. On the year, he racked in over 60 points for the Blue Hawks.
No. 19 ranked Dickinson State (N.D.) wrapped up their regular season with an undefeated 8-0 North Star Athletic Association record after rolling past Waldorf (Iowa) 48-7 in Forest City, Iowa. The Blue Hawks reeled off 17 straight points through the early second quarter for a 17-0 lead.
The Warriors snapped their scoring drought after scoring a touchdown, followed by the PAT extra-point kick to cut DSU lead to 17-7 by halftime. Dickinson State shut down Waldorf in the final 30 minutes of the game to secure their eighth consecutive victory.
The Blue Hawks racked up 422 offensive yards and limited the Warriors to 146 offensive yards. Dickinson State is 8-2 overall record. Waldorf finished their season with an overall record of 7-3 and 5-3 NSAA conference record.