Jordan will be an interesting team to watch coming out of District 2C. In the district tournament, they finished in second place, and they also finish second in the regular season. The Lady Mustangs have been on the verge of taking the top spot in the season and in the postseason so far, so how they do in the divisional will be interesting to see.
Most Popular
-
Fire in downtown Sidney closes two businesses
-
Montana man thought COVID-19 was a 'shamdemic,' until that is it sent him to the hospital
-
Sidney High graduate Doug Adkins is appearing on The Voice Germany
-
Montana's COVID enforcement page has received 1,300 complaints so far
-
The last harvest of Rocky Norby
-
By the numbers: Hospital capacity in Montana
-
Sidney woman wanted on Fairview arrest warrant will be facing additional drug-related charges
-
Five teams of nurses heading to rural Montana to help with health care worker shortages
-
Biggest 2020 beet found in Savage
-
Governor issues order increasing weight limit for sugar beet trucks