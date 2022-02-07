Gabby Juarez is an active senior at Sidney High School, being a member of the Screaming Eagles Pep Band as well as the speech/drama/debate team.
Juarez says she has always had a passion for music: Singing in various places around town as well as playing the flute for six years.
She said she has always enjoyed music as she finds it calming and fun. If she wasn’t playing the flute you could find her learning a percussion instrument or the trumpet due to their “loudness,” she said.
Not only does Juarez have musical talent, but she also enjoys “arguing professionally” for the SHS speech/drama/debate team, she said. After her friend convinced her to join, she found that she really enjoyed the team atmosphere and the competition.
Despite this being her first year competing for the debate team, she qualified for the state competition and placed sixth.
Extra-curricular activities are essential parts of students’ lives in high school, and Juarez offered some advice for students joining an activity. Juarez encouraged students to step out of their comfort zone and give it a try, because you could find your passion.
After graduating from SHS, Juarez said she plans to join the military then go to college and do something in the medical field, specifically a podiatrist.
She said she would like to thank her teachers, coaches and band directors for everything they have done in her high school career.
“It’s been a journey with several ups and downs, but I’ve loved the experience,” she said.
Juarez, along with several other seniors, were recognized for their participation in band and speech/drama/debate at the SHS basketball games on Saturday, February 5 against Laurel.