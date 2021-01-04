The junior gold boys hockey team of Richland Youth Hockey started the weekend off with a three-game homestead, and the team came away with victories in all three games.
The wins included a shutout and a couple higher-scoring games, but each time, the Rangers came out on top to continue a good start to the season.
Here are the games broken down by who scored and the final tallies.
Richland vs. Watford CityThe matchup between these teams on Jan. 1 ended with a 3-0 shutout victory for the Rangers.
Jaxson Franklin got the scoring going early on for the junior gold boys team, scoring just 4:36 into the first period. Franklin was assisted by Tate Wieferich and Logan Schumacker on his goal.
Tristan Fink was the next goal scorer for the Rangers, also scoring in the first period. Franklin and Mason Kindopp assisted on Schumacker’s goal, which was scored late in the first period.
The third and final goal of the game was scored by Kindopp, in the middle part of the second period, and he was assisted by Justin Filler and Wieferich.
Kassadee Olson, who got the start in goal for the Rangers, only had to make nine saves in the contest.
Richland vs. WyomingThe Rangers defeated Wyoming 6-4 on Jan. 2, with the third period being the deciding factor.
The teams were tied 4-4 after two periods, but the Rangers clutched two goals in the final period to get the win.
Franklin and Fink had the third-period goals that solidified the win for the Rangers, with Franklin’s being the eventual game-winner.
Both Franklin and Fink scored their goals unassisted.
Kindopp. Schumacker and Wieferich scored in the game as well, and Franklin had another goal in the first period to accompany his goal in the third.
Franklin, Wieferich and Kindopp also each had an assist.
Graylin Martin got the start in goal for the Rangers, and he made 25 saves in the game.
Richland vs. CrosbyThe Rangers finished the weekend on Jan. 3 with a 5-3 win over Crosby.
Once again, the Rangers used a big third period to get the win. They trailed 3-2 going into the third period, but three goals in the final period put the Rangers on top.
Franklin and Fink once again scored in the deciding frame, and Hayden Conn added a goal in the third as well. This time, it was Fink who had the eventual game-winner.
Franklin’s goal tied the game at 3-3, Fink’s goal put the Rangers up 4-3 and Conn’s goal gave the Rangers some insurance at 5-3.
Franklin and Fink both had goals in the first period as well.
Fink, Wieferich and Grady Larson each had an assist in the win, and Franklin, Landon Schumacker and Braden Kindopp each had two assists.
Martin got the start in goal again for the Rangers, making 17 saves in the game.