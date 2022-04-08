Keela Kary, a senior at Sidney High School, has signed her letter of intent to wrestle for Minot State University, taking her first step into becoming a Beaver.
Kary began wrestling when she was just a toddler. Her first AAU meet wasn’t until middle school and finally convinced her mom, Kori Tiesen, to let her join the wrestling team her junior year of high school.
Wrestling has always surrounded her as she watched her older brother, Keegan Kary, do the sport while she was growing up and her dad, Eric Kary, was also the high school coach.
“We were the family who had wrestling mats in the basement and the wrestlers over for team meals and meetings,” she said.
At first, wrestling in college wasn’t a thought in her mind; however, when coaches started contacting her throughout the season, she began to put some more thought into the idea.
Looking at the scholarship offers she had received and the schools who had contacted her, she made the decision to take the sport to the collegiate level.
“I can’t imagine going to college without it now…I have dreams of waking up, going to class, then going to practice. I wouldn’t want it any other way,” said Kary.
A lot of firsts are involved in this college adventure for Kary, building up many nerves as well as much excitement.
She will be part of the first women’s wrestling teams at MSU, the first in her family to go to college on a sports scholarship and the first girl from SHS to be recruited for wrestling.
To prepare herself for the upcoming season, Kary attends wrestling camps, open mats and also competes in a lot of tournaments. For example, she is currently in Iowa competing and is hoping to attend the Florida Nationals as well as the Fargo competition this summer.
Outside of wrestling, Kary used to be involved in volleyball but chose to focus on wrestling her senior year. She has also been a part of APC and Jazz Band in the past and hopes to be involved in different clubs in college.
Once she decided that wrestling was in her future, Kary hasn’t had much free time; however, when she does she spends it working or on the mats with fellow teammates or helping younger wrestlers.
At MSU, Kary plans on getting a degree in Computer Programming and Graphic Design with her dream job being to work the animations behind Walt Disney.
Her advice to young girls looking to follow in her footsteps is, “Don’t be afraid to try it. Just keep going and never give up, you have to lose to win. It’s part of the learning process,” she said.
As for her role models, Kary looks up to the olympic wrestlers and her teammate Amaiya Kirn.
In a closing statement Kary said, “Thanks to my teammates and coaches for pushing me to achieve where I am today.”
Kary will graduate from SHS in May and begin her college career in August at MSU.