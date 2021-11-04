The Williston State College hockey team began its season recently, and that means a former Richland Youth Hockey standout is beginning his college career.
Braden Kindopp, who signed to play with Williston State back in June, has played in a few of the Tetons’ first games this season, and he’s looking to get back from an injury to rejoin his team and play more.
Making the jump from the high school level to the college level can be difficult for some, and while Kindopp said he has adjusted well, he said there was one thing he had to get used to.
“It was an adjustment at first. The speed is definitely a lot different, playing with people that are in their early-to-mid 20s. I’m still 18, so that’s a big adjustment,” he said.
Another thing Kindopp, as well as the rest of the Tetons, are having to adjust to are new systems and styles of hockey.
For Kindopp and any other newcomers, they were already going to have to adapt to a new coach and style, but Williston State went through a coaching change after the coach who recruited Kindopp, John Bowkus, left the program.
Bowkus, in fact, recruited every player that is currently on the Williston State team. He resigned on July 1 but continued to recruit until the college found a new coach.
With his departure, though, every player had to adapt to a new coach as well.
“It was definitely tough at first. As players we had to practice on our own. It was definitely tough in trying to come up with practices that were making us better early in the season before we started playing games, but it worked out fine,” Kindopp said.
The other adjustment Kindopp has had to make is to college life in general; more specifically, classes and dorm life.
Kindopp is in the information technology program as Williston State, and so far, classes have been fine he said.
He admitted that the dorms can be boring at times, but he’s made a lot of new friends and has gotten to know his teammates well he said.
Kindopp has seen some time on the ice so far, but since the start of the season, he’s been recovering from an injury.
After the Tetons’ first two games of the season, on October 15 and 16, Kindopp has been “on the sidelines” with a rotator cuff injury. His first game back was Friday, November 5.
Before his return, he said he couldn’t wait to get back on the ice, and while he may have to get back up to speed a bit, he said he expects to come back and have no problems readjusting.
The Tetons have a lot of home games in this early stretch of the season, which provides the chance for his family to get to see him play.
He said getting to play in college in front of his family is going to be a great feeling.
Williston State had home games on Wednesday, November 3, Friday, November 5 and Saturday November 6, with a home game coming in the first week of December as well.