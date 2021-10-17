Sidney’s cross country team performed well at the Eastern A Fall Classic on Friday, October 15, and freshman standout Ryleigh Kleinke led the Eagles with a top-five finish.
Kleinke placed second overall individually, ending the race with a time of 19:53.87, just four seconds behind first-place runner Mariah Aragon from Hardin.
Aside from a first-place finish in a junior varsity competition this season, the second-place finish is tied for Kleinke’s best finish at the varsity level this fall.
The Western A Classic was also held this past weekend, on Saturday, October 16, and based on the top times from that competition, Kleinke had the third-best time in all of class A between the two divisional competitions.
As a team, Sidney’s girl’s runners did well and finished with some good times.
Lilli Wick was the second finisher for Sidney, placing 34th with a time of 23:37.71. After her, Olivia Schoepp placed 44th at a time of 25:09.30.
Rounding out the girl’s team, Theresa Wick placed 51st with a time of 26:44.33.
For the boy’s team, leading the way was Tyler Olson, who has been a consistent leader for the team this season. He finished 27th with a time of 19:16.10.
After him, Sidney’s other runners all finished near each other. Aaron Reitz finished in 44th with a time of 20:56.91, and Daniel Stevens finished 47th with a time of 21:07.25.
Aaron See finished 49th with a time of 21:23.86, and Kash Stiles finished 53rd at 22:24.41. Rounding out the team, Jace Hansen finished 62nd with a time of 23:45.85.
Next up for Sidney is the state competition, which is Saturday, October 23 in Missoula.