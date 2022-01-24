Purchase Access

The Sidney High School girl’s basketball team lost a pair of tough games over the weekend, losing to Glasgow on Friday, January 21 and Havre on Saturday, January 22.

Sidney lost to Glasgow 49-29 on what was senior night for the SHS basketball and dance teams, and the Lady Eagles lost 69-34 to Havre.

Against Glasgow, Sidney started well and stayed close with Glasgow, but after halftime, Glasgow started to pull away.

In the first quarter, three different Lady Eagles scored to put Sidney on the board.

Olivia Schoepp opened the scoring for Sidney by knocking down a jump shot, and Sophie Peters knocked down a pair of free throws.

Jenna Anderson also made a free throw, and Schoepp made another jump shot before the quarter ended.

After the first, Sidney trailed by just one point, 8-7.

The second quarter was tough for the Lady Eagles, as they got a lot of shots up and opportunities to score, but the shots weren’t falling.

Leah Entz provided a boost for the Lady Eagles, knocking down two three-pointers in the quarter.

At halftime, Sidney trailed 23-13.

Glasgow grew its lead throughout the second half, ending the third quarter up 32-20 and outscoring Sidney 26-16. Sidney scored nine points in the fourth quarter, the most in any quarter for the game.

Entz led Sidney with 10 points in the game, while also grabbing four rebounds. Right behind her was Peters, who had nine points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Savanna Anderson scored five points and grabbed four rebounds, Schoepp had four points and Jenna Anderson had one point and five rebounds.

Sidney had a bit of a better game against the always-tough Havre, getting more shots to fall in the contest.

Peters led the Lady Eagles, scoring nine points while grabbing eight rebounds and recording four assists.

Taylan Hansen was second on the team with eight points, and behind her, Savanna Anderson had six points.

Jenna Anderson recorded three steals to go along with five points, and Entz, Daisy Snow and Kendyl Wacha each scored two points.

After the weekend of home games, Sidney has another home game coming up.

On Thursday, January 27, the Lady Eagles will host Wolf Point.

