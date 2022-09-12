Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Lady Eagles took on the Lockwood Lions on Saturday, September 10. The Lady Eagle starters for this match were Kendyl Wacha-senior, Leah Entz-senior, Emma Doty-senior, Anna Allen-senior, Savanna Anderson-sophomore, and Amaiya Kirn-junior.

This was a hard-fought match. They started off strong in the first set defeating the Lions 29-27. In the second set, the Lions stole the show winning 18-25 over the Eagles, placing the sets at 1-1. The third set started off close, but the Lions closed the gap winning the set 11-25. With the game on the line for the Eagles, the fourth set was a battle, but the Eagles came out on top winning 25-16.



Tags

Load comments