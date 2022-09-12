The Lady Eagles took on the Lockwood Lions on Saturday, September 10. The Lady Eagle starters for this match were Kendyl Wacha-senior, Leah Entz-senior, Emma Doty-senior, Anna Allen-senior, Savanna Anderson-sophomore, and Amaiya Kirn-junior.
This was a hard-fought match. They started off strong in the first set defeating the Lions 29-27. In the second set, the Lions stole the show winning 18-25 over the Eagles, placing the sets at 1-1. The third set started off close, but the Lions closed the gap winning the set 11-25. With the game on the line for the Eagles, the fourth set was a battle, but the Eagles came out on top winning 25-16.
With the sets tied 2-2 the last set would choose the winner and it would come sooner than normal with the set only going to 15. The Eagles had a good start jumping up to a 4-0 lead. But, through a tough fight, the Lions caught up and pulled away winning 11-15 in the fifth set.
Although the Lady Eagles were defeated, the team as a whole, all showed up to play with a team total of 30 kills. Leading the Eagles with kills was Kendyl Wacha with a high of 12. This helped the Eagles get some important points throughout the match.
Wacha was a presence on the court, starting as middle blocker and hitter in the front, and then moving to a solid server and digger in the back. Next, leading in kills, was Anna Allen with 9. Allen performed as an outside hitter and was an all around player who helped the Eagles on some key points.
Of course, none is possible without the Eagles setter, Leah Entz, being able to race to the ball and set a perfect ball for a hitter is a hard and important job that helped make the Eagles successful, she also brought the Eagles back in the fourth set with a 10-0 serving run. These players were key in helping the Eagles close play with Lockwood, but all success was possible because of the team as a whole.
This Lady Eagles volleyball team is having an exciting season, which will be continued this weekend with an away game on Friday in Havre, and then again here at home this Saturday against the Miles City Cowgirls. Come watch, support, and cheer as the Lady Eagles continue their volleyball season.