A late push in the fourth quarter was enough for the Fergus girl’s basketball team to steal a 51-46 win against the Sidney girl’s basketball team on Saturday, January 15.
Sidney had led for nearly the whole game, which included the first part of the fourth quarter, but Fergus made a run during the final minutes that stole momentum from the Lady Eagles.
The Lady Eagles entered the fourth quarter with a slim 30-28 lead, but they held onto a lead for approximately the first six-and-a-half minutes of the fourth quarter.
During that time, Fergus would inch ever closer to Sidney’s lead, but each time, Sidney responded by scoring to stay one step ahead.
The most Sidney led by during that stretch was five points, when Savanna Anderson made a shot to put Sidney up 38-33 with 5:41 left to play.
For the next four minutes, the Lady Eagles still held that small lead, but Fergus finally broke through with 1:39 left in the game.
Momentum had been building throughout the second half for the Lady Golden Eagles, and a big three-pointer with just over a minute-and-a-half left put Fergus up 45-44.
Of course, that still left plenty of time for Sidney to score, but for the rest of the time left in the game, Fergus outscored Sidney 6-2.
Sidney’s two points came courtesy of Sophie Peters, who scored on a shot close to the basket.
It was a heartbreaking loss for the Lady Eagles, who held a lead for about 90 percent of the game.
Although Sidney lost in the end, the Lady Eagles played well throughout the game, both offensively and defensively.
Especially in the second half, where Fergus was constantly scoring to threaten the lead, the Lady Eagles did well to hold the lead by scoring and getting stops when needed.
Individually, Sophie Peters led Sidney with 10 points.
Jenna Anderson and Olivia Schoepp each had seven points for Sidney in the game. Taylan Hansen had eight points, and Savanna Anderson and Leah Entz each had six points. Allyson Nentwig added two points.
Sidney has the chance to bounce back on Friday, January 21 when the Lady Eagles host Glasgow. The game will also be the basketball and dance teams’ senior night.