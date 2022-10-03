The Sidney Eagles Cross Country team competed at the Custer County Invitational in Miles City on Saturday. The meet was held at the Miles Town and Country Club.

The varsity girls placed fourth in the team race, led by personal best times from Morgan Kindopp (21:03, 25th place), McKenna Haralson (22:58, 42nd), and Makayle Anderson (23:07, 46th). Ryleigh Kleinke (20:22, 19th) was the Eagles’ top runner with her season-best time. Micah Haralson (22:14, 30th), Lily Wick (23:37, 57th), and Kinley Wieland (24:30, 73rd) rounded out the varsity squad, all running personal bests or very close to them.



Tags

Load comments