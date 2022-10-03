The Sidney Eagles Cross Country team competed at the Custer County Invitational in Miles City on Saturday. The meet was held at the Miles Town and Country Club.
The varsity girls placed fourth in the team race, led by personal best times from Morgan Kindopp (21:03, 25th place), McKenna Haralson (22:58, 42nd), and Makayle Anderson (23:07, 46th). Ryleigh Kleinke (20:22, 19th) was the Eagles’ top runner with her season-best time. Micah Haralson (22:14, 30th), Lily Wick (23:37, 57th), and Kinley Wieland (24:30, 73rd) rounded out the varsity squad, all running personal bests or very close to them.
“The four M’s really gave us a boost today,” assistant coach Stacey Collins said, referring to the four girls with first names starting with the letter “M”. “Morgan, Micah, McKenna and Makayle helped push us past 2 or 3 teams we haven’t beaten yet this year, so that was great to have our depth come through.”
Hardin won the girls’ race with a low score of 38, followed by Sheridan 50, Glasgow 140, and Sidney at 144.
In the JV race, Theresa Wick (26:09, 32nd) and Dylan Edd (26:13, 35th) ran personal best times as well.
In the boys varsity race, the Eagles placed 12th. Carter Heggum (16:52, 11th) came close to his personal best from last week in a very competitive race. Dyson Romo (18:43, 47th), Daniel Stevens (19:44, 72nd), and Koda Glanton (20:43, 96th) all ran personal bests. Tyler Olson (19:16, 64th), Jhonatan Delgado (21:14, 107th), and Charlie Self (21:27, 110th) rounded out the varsity team.
Sheridan, Wyoming won the boys race with a low score of 39, followed by Hardin 93, Laurel 113, and Custer County 167.
“We’re pretty excited with where the kids are at right now. They’re peaking at the right time. This is the point in the season with 3 weeks left where you want to see it coming together,” Coach Collins added.
The Eagles will host the Sidney Invitational next Saturday at the Sidney Country Club, and invite all to come out to see what should be a great race.