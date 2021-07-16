The Sidney High School girl’s basketball team continued its summer schedule of scrimmages, taking on a tough Plentywood team on Monday, July 12.
The Lady Eagles picked things up in the second half of the scrimmage, but Plentywood was hard to stop.
Sidney has a lot of returning players from this past season, and so far this summer, the team looks good.
In total this summer, the team will play around 20 games or so.
“The time and commitment that many of the girls made this summer will pay off big this coming season,” said Sidney head coach Dan Peters.
He continued: “The experience of playing together in the offseason should lead to the players not only understanding each other better, but experiencing more success during the season.”
The next scrimmage for the girl’s team is Tuesday, July 20, when the Lady Eagles will take on the Sidney boy’s freshman team.