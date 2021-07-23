The Sidney High School girl’s basketball team is nearing the end of its summer schedule, but the Lady Eagles were able to have some fun in a game against alumni on Thursday, July 22.
Girl’s basketball alumni made up the opposing team, but a few played with the current Sidney players to make things interesting.
The alumni who came to play did really well and put up a nice score, but the current Lady Eagles also played well and gave the alumni a run for their money.
With the game completed, the summer schedule for the Lady Eagles nears its close.
The final game will be on Monday, July 26, when Sidney will host Richey-Lambert.