Lady Fusion drop first game of district tournament By Dillan Schorfheide sports@sidneyherald.com Oct 29, 2021 Oct 29, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago

Lauren Prevost (left) goes up for the ball as two North Country blockers meet her at the net during Richey-Lambert's loss in the quarterfinals Thursday. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide Jaylyn Klempel (left) reaches high to try and get a hit off during Richey-Lambert's loss to North Country. Photo by Dillan Schorfheide

The Richey-Lambert volleyball team had a rough opener to the District 1C tournament, losing in three sets to North Country in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 28.North Country (No. 3 seed) won the sets by the following scores: 25-15, 25-13 and 25-19.Richey-Lambert (No. 6 seed) had a slow start to the game, making a fair amount of mistakes, but they picked it up later in the first set before losing.The second set started in a similar way, with North Country jumping out to a 9-4 lead. The Lady Fusion responded, though, eventually going on a four-point run of their own to get the score to 12-9.As soon as Richey-Lambert made its run, though, North Country extended its lead, jumping ahead 18-10. From that point on, North Country outscored Richey-Lambert 7-3 to close out the set.Things came together more for the Lady Fusion in the third set, but even so, they fell behind by a decent margin early on.North Country jumped ahead 8-1 to begin the third set, and after Richey-Lambert got a few points, North Country once again led 9-4.The lead grew to 12-6, but the Lady Fusion started playing better at that point to come back.Capped off by a service ace from Gracelyn Gonsioroski, Richey-Lambert went on a small 3-1 run to pull within four points, 13-9.North Country pulled away again, going up 18-11 eventually, but the Lady Fusion responded with a four-point run, capped off by a Jaylyn Klempel kill.Richey-Lambert garnered a few more points after that, but North Country was able to close out the set.With the loss, Richey-Lambert moved to the consolation side of the bracket. Considering how the team fared last year, though, this isn't unfamiliar ground for the Lady Fusion.After a first-round loss to a higher seed, Richey-Lambert played well and occupied the last spot to advance to the divisional.The Lady Fusion only had one game on Friday, October 29, which was a game against either Bainville or Savage.Depending on how Richey-Lambert fared in that game, they could advance into further rounds of the tournament on Saturday, October 30.