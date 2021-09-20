The Richey-Lambert and Savage High School volleyball teams treated fans to a postseason-like game on Friday, September 17.
It was the Lady Fusion’s Homecoming game, so they were going to defend their home court as best they could. Savage, though, came to Lambert and matched Richey-Lambert throughout the contest.
Ultimately, Richey-Lambert won the game by a 3-1 final score, but the teams were as evenly-matched as it gets, with each set ending by a close margin.
Savage held a good lead in the first set, but as the Lady Warriors got closer to that 25-point mark, the Lady Fusion fought back and pushed the score past 25, taking the opening set 26-24.
The second set played out nearly the same way, with Savage eventually getting to set point with a 25-24 lead. Richey-Lambert, once again, fought back and won the set 27-25 to go up 2-0.
In the crucial third set, the two teams shared the lead early on, trading points back-and-forth. In the middle of the set, the teams found themselves tied at 15 all, but from that point on, Savage took the lead and never surrendered it.
The Lady Warriors grew the lead to 18-15, and after the Lady Fusion drew closer, Savage extended its lead to 21-18, then to 24-20. Richey-Lambert got one more point after that, but Savage closed the set out, winning 25-21 to stay alive.
Savage even started the fourth set like they were going to take Richey-Lambert all the way to a fifth set by jumping out to a quick 4-1 lead, but just like the previous set, the Lady Fusion tied it up right away.
Following that, the teams once again traded the lead back-and-forth. After the teams were tied at 10 apiece, Richey-Lambert took the lead and eventually extended it.
The Lady Fusion’s lead sat at one or two points, but after Savage scored a point to mae the score 13-12 (Richey-Lambert leading), the Lady Fusion went on a run and took a strong 18-14 lead.
That four-point lead held for a little longer, as the Lady Fusion then went up 20-16 over the Lady Warriors.
Then, chaos ensued.
Savage busted out eight-straight points, taking a 24-20 lead and poised to go to a fifth set. Savage’s Teah Conradsen took matters into her own hands during that run, recording all but two of the points.
She had a couple tips fall in for points, but she also had three kills and a block. From the moment when Savage got to within one point (19-20), Conradsen finished off the next five points in a row.
Just like the first two sets, though, Richey-Lambert fought back, rattling off six straight points to get the 26-24 set win and 3-1 victory.
It was a team effort to fight back, as ShaeLyn Williams, Jaylyn Klempel and Makyya Beyer led the way to complete the comeback.
The game between the two teams was a doozy, and if it is any sign as to what’s to come for the rest of the season and at the district tournament, then some great volleyball games are coming.
Richey-Lambert’s next game is Thursday, September 23 at Fairview, and Savage’s next games are on Thursday as well, against Plentywood and Culbertson, according to the team’s schedule.