The Eastern A Divisional Golf tournament was held at the Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings on Saturday. Mercedes Lamb stole the show by winning the girls division in a sudden death playoff with Billings Central’s Anna Prill. The two girls were tied at the end of 18 holes with a score of 89. Lamb won the playoff on the third hole when they were still tied after two.
“She really played within herself those last 3 holes” coach Benji Berg said after the playoff was concluded.
The windy conditions made for difficult scoring on the day. It became a test of who could stay in control for 18 holes. “She was pretty persistent all day, kept her head in it. She had the one bad hole where she hit it out of bounds, and made a double. She was good about it and kept her head. She didn’t let anything bother her all day”, Berg added.
Lamb’s performance paced the Lady Eagles to a 3rd place team finish, qualifying the entire team for next week’s State Tournament in Hamilton. Emilee Iverson shot a 105, Ella Norby a 107, Brooke Tiesen a 124, and Brooklyn Boyer a 112. The Eagles finished with a team score of 413, behind Laurel at 398, and Bilings Central at 379.
“I was proud of all the girls for getting it done today and taking 3rd” said Berg of the girls team’s performance.
Also qualifying for state on the boys side was Logan Schumaker and Kalen Price, shooting 87 and 91 respectively. Logan Schomaker was also all conference at 13th place.
The boys team placed 6th with a team score of 384, behind Miles City (383), Billings Central (356), Park (350), Fergus (346), and Laurel (346). For the Eagles, Brady Collins shot a 100, Tanner Tiessen a 106, and Bradyn Paige a 106.
The State Tournament will be held at the Hamilton Golf Club next Friday and Saturday.