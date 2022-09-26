The Eastern A Divisional Golf tournament was held at the Lake Hills Golf Course in Billings on Saturday. Mercedes Lamb stole the show by winning the girls division in a sudden death playoff with Billings Central’s Anna Prill. The two girls were tied at the end of 18 holes with a score of 89. Lamb won the playoff on the third hole when they were still tied after two.

“She really played within herself those last 3 holes” coach Benji Berg said after the playoff was concluded.



