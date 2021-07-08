Tayler Lange said she is excited to be the new head coach for the Sidney High School cheerleading team, and she has hit the ground running by setting her goals for the team and getting things started.
Lange was announced as the new head coach at the Sidney Public Schools Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, June 28. Her background with cheer is fresh, as she was on the team all four years at Sidney High School.
Getting the chance to coach the cheer team for her high school alma mater is “insane.”
“I didn’t think I’d be a head coach at 22, and some of these kids, I didn’t go to high school with them, but they aren’t far behind me,” she said.
Lange continued: “I think it is so fun. I loved being a cheerleader, I loved school spirit, and that’s what I’m focusing on bringing back.”
Lange added that getting back to the sport she loves is a great feeling.
“I know it’s going to be a good year, no matter what obstacles we have to face or how much of a learning experience this is for all of us,” she said.
Aside from being a cheerleader at SHS herself, Lange has some other familiarity with the program.
She said she was an assistant coach for the team last year, which she believes will be valuable coaching experience for her in this new role.
Lange is managing a quick turnaround in her new role. Since she was hired, she has been learning more of the ins-and-outs of being the coach and has had to set up tryout dates, as well as manage the middle school cheerleaders.
While doing all that, she has set some goals for herself and the program for the upcoming year.
Lange’s main goal is to build the team back up, she said.
Currently, there are about four or five cheerleaders she knows about for the upcoming year. While that can be enough, Lange said it’s more fun for everyone with more cheerleaders.
Her second goal she has is for the year to be as enjoyable for everyone as it can be.
“You only get four years to do this. I know how fast it went for me, so I just want them to be able to enjoy it,” Lange said.
Lange said that after high school, she went to cosmetology school and didn’t really think about becoming a cheer coach.
After school, Lange said she got back to Sidney and went to some games. Seeing the cheerleaders and helping out was great, but it wasn’t until this year that she felt she could give it her all as a coach.
One of the things Lange had to do right away was set up tryouts for the high school team, which are set for August 9 through August 12. She is also trying to set up the tryouts for the middle school.
While it has been a bit stressful adapting to the new role so far, Lange said she is excited for the year ahead for the cheer team.