The Warriors of Savage and Fairview clashed on Thursday, Jan. 21 at Savage High School, and between the boy’s and girl’s basketball games, each school came away with a victory.
The Savage girl’s team won their game 39-22, and the Fairview boy’s team won their game 57-31.
Here is a breakdown of each game and how they ended at those final scores.
In fact, both games had late fourth quarters that decided who the winner was going to be.
Girl’s basketballSavage maintained a lead for most of the game, but Fairview never let Savage’s lead get too big to where it was unmanageable.
The first three quarters of the game were somewhat slow for both teams, with not a lot of scoring, but both teams scored the most in the fourth.
Fairview trailed by just five points with 3:28 left in the game, when Carly Buxbaum made a pair of free throws, but in the last three minutes, Fairview committed a lot of turnovers and Savage ran away with the game.
It started when there was 3:06 left in the game, when Savage’s Cambry Conradsen made a pair of free throws.
Teah Conradsen followed that up with a pair of baskets, just 30 seconds apart, to give Savage a 30-19 lead, and then Cambry Conradsen and Brooke Reuter added two more baskets to extend the Savage lead to 34-19.
It was a quick but lethal run, and Fairview didn’t have enough time to come back.
Fairview’s Emily Johnson stopped the run with a cutback basket, but Savage had secured the game.
Throughout the game, both teams committed a lot of turnovers, something Fairview head coach Tyler Tjelde and Savage head coach April McPherson both said they wanted their teams to cut down on.
Savage’s defense was great all game, though, and it ultimately made a big difference for the Lady Warriors.
“We finally started to gel on defense, started to get some steals, and then we were able to just transition in and get some confidence I think and, able to finally make some baskets,” McPherson said.
Both teams forced a lot of turnovers and got their fair share of steals, but Savage did have an advantage in that department.
Although Savage held a lead for most of the game, Fairview did take the lead a couple times or tied the game up, and for 29 of the game’s 32 minutes, the Lady Warriors never fell behind and kept the game close.
“That’s what I expect from the girls. They’ve been playing hard, and we just, in the fourth quarter, had a few too many turnovers.Savage capitalized, hit free throws when they needed to, we just came up short again,” Tjelde said.
He added that he thought his team did well defensively, and although his team did not accomplish its goal of holding the opponent to 30 points, defense is what the team prides itself on.
Fairview did also get good looks and chances to score, and while some shots simply didn’t fall, Tjelde said the good thing is that his team is getting those shots.
Reuter and Conradsen led Savage in scoring, and McPherson said they and the team are starting to get better on offense.
“(We’re) starting to get a little more aggressive on offense, take some shots we’ve been hesitant to so far, and finally we’re seeing the open spots and going for it,” she said.
Boy’s basketballIn a similar fashion to the girl’s game before, the boy’s game was close through the four quarters, until the final minutes.
Fairview comes into the season as a defending state champion, but Savage came into the game with a quick punch that helped them Take a lead into the second quarter and stay close in the game.
Cooper Hofer opened the game with a basket in the low post, starting the 11-0 run that Savage had to open the game.
After that, Caesn Erickson took over.
He made a three-point shot from the top of the arc, followed by a fast break lay-in just 20 seconds later.
A minute later, after another good defensive possession from Savage, Erickson made a floater in the lane, which prompted Fairview head coach Ty Hurley to call a timeout.
After the timeout, though, Erickson scored once again, making another floater to give Savage an 11-0 lead.
Savage head coach Brady Reuter said Erickson played great in the loss. He added that the team as really focused at the start of the game, which helped them jump out to that lead.
“We knew what we wanted to do and we were doing it, and then I think we just lost our focus,” he said.
Fairview got going after Savage’s burst, and Savage didn’t score again until there was 4:30 left in the second quarter (an approximate six-minute scoring drought).
During Savage’s scoring drought, five different Fairview players, Hunter Sharbono, Kanyon Taylor, Brady Buxbaum, Paul Hardy and Kaden Skogas each scored to give Fairview its first lead, in the second quarter.
Savage trailed 18-11 after Fairview’s outburst, but a Sloan McPherson jump shot ended that run. He added a free throw and Erickson made another three-pointer to close out the half strong for Savage, and Fairview’s lead was only 22-17 at half.
The third quarter was simple, with Fairview holding a five-point lead into the fourth and Savage making good shots to keep the game close, but late in the fourth is when Fairview boarded a huge momentum train and took down Savage.
McPherson, being a key scorer and rebounder for Savage, entered the fourth with three fouls, so he had to play a little careful.
Even so, Savage only trailed 36-26 after Sterling Thiel made a free throw with 6:48 left in the game.
Shortly after that, though, McPherson fouled out, and once he did, Savage didn’t have an answer for Fairview.
Fairview got a lot of points off turnovers and played tight defense against Savage.
What happened was, after a call that Savage disagreed with, McPherson “slammed” the ball off the ground and got called for a technical, which was his fourth foul.
That technical was contested by Reuter and every Savage fan in attendance, and once McPherson really had to play carefully and fouled out, Fairview took over.
It took Fairview awhile to get going, but once they did they could not be stopped.
During Savage’s initial run to open the game, and even in the first half overall, Fairview was slow and couldn’t hit any shots. But in the second half, they started clicking and took over.
Reuter said his team lacked effort at points in the game, and that the way they played wasn’t how they had been playing in recent games.
Another thing that hurt Savage was that only a handful of players scored, while Fairview had a wider variety of scoring that contributed.
But Savage did show good signs and can bounce back. As for Fairview, the defending co-state champs looked good in another win and once again showed what makes them so lethal to other teams.