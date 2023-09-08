The Laurel Locomotives boys golf team showed Thursday in Sidney why it is the team the rest of the state is looking up to in the Class A golf rankings. The Locomotive boys won all six head-to-head matches in the Dual format tournament versus Sidney while the Laurel girls won three of four matches.
The Dual was played Thursday at the Sidney Country Club, one day prior to the Sidney Invitational, which will see 10 boys and girls teams compete in what will be a preview for the Eastern A Divisional Golf Tournament scheduled Friday Sept. 22 in Sidney.
Sidney Head Golf Coach Benji Berg said the dual versus Laurel was an excellent opportunity for the Sidney team to gauge itself against the best team in Montana.
“It was a great learning experience for us to be able to play against the premier boys team in the entire state, from all classes. It was a great opportunity to go out and learn and see how they handle themselves,” Berg said.
“On the girls side, Laurel returned three really good players. We’re trying to get to their level and so it’s a great learning experience for us to go head to head against them also,” he said. “At the end of the day it's a great experience for our kids to go out and play against this caliber of players and competition. Good competition means better play.”
On Friday, the Eagles hosted the Sidney Invitational Golf Tournament and the Thursday dual was a great tune-up.
"We’ve got ten teams coming in tomorrow and it’s going to be a great preview for the divisional tournament in two weeks,
Berg said. “We’re going to see where we’re at. It’s a measuring stick and we want to be in that top four. Tomorrow we find out where we’re at with both the boys and girls.”
Results from Friday’s Sidney Invitational will be published in the next edition of the Sidney Herald.