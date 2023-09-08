The Laurel Locomotives boys golf team showed Thursday in Sidney why it is the team the rest of the state is looking up to in the Class A golf rankings. The Locomotive boys won all six head-to-head matches in the Dual format tournament versus Sidney while the Laurel girls won three of four matches.

The Dual was played Thursday at the Sidney Country Club, one day prior to the Sidney Invitational, which will see 10 boys and girls teams compete in what will be a preview for the Eastern A Divisional Golf Tournament scheduled Friday Sept. 22 in Sidney.



