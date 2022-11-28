The community of Richland county lost an invaluable member with the recent passing of James “Jim” Axel Nelson. Jim came into the world before the atomic age. His life witnessed some of the most fundamental changes in U.S. history. Despite these changes, Jim remained steadfast and abounding. He took every opportunity to ensure that those around him were treated fairly. In his life, Jim wore many hats. He worked as a volunteer firefighter, real estate broker. But he was also a serious golf enthusiast who spent many hours working and playing on the golf course at the Sidney Country Club.

Jim did not start golf until later in life. But his family had a tradition of golf. Jim's father and grandparents used to play in Sidney. Jeff Nelson even found the minutes to some of the board meetings from the 1940s. Even though he was a late-comer to golf, Jim's passion for the sport led him to becoming a driving force behind the second nine holes to the Sidney Country Club and his serious dedication to the improvement the course the course and to helping his closest friends overcome difficulties within their own lives. Golf, like life, is a challenge and that is one of the reasons he played. 



Tags

Load comments