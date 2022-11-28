The community of Richland county lost an invaluable member with the recent passing of James “Jim” Axel Nelson. Jim came into the world before the atomic age. His life witnessed some of the most fundamental changes in U.S. history. Despite these changes, Jim remained steadfast and abounding. He took every opportunity to ensure that those around him were treated fairly. In his life, Jim wore many hats. He worked as a volunteer firefighter, real estate broker. But he was also a serious golf enthusiast who spent many hours working and playing on the golf course at the Sidney Country Club.
Jim did not start golf until later in life. But his family had a tradition of golf. Jim's father and grandparents used to play in Sidney. Jeff Nelson even found the minutes to some of the board meetings from the 1940s. Even though he was a late-comer to golf, Jim's passion for the sport led him to becoming a driving force behind the second nine holes to the Sidney Country Club and his serious dedication to the improvement the course the course and to helping his closest friends overcome difficulties within their own lives. Golf, like life, is a challenge and that is one of the reasons he played.
"He did it for the sport of it, the challenge, the exercise. He used to walk at six in the morning and after a while there were others who joined him," Sharon Nelson said
In the 1980s, Gleason Haralson and Jim Nelson decided to create a golf tournament in order to raise funding to build the additional nine holes. The two golfers then conceived of the Gleason Haralson Open. Old timers simply called it 'the Gleason.' And Jim stuck to his usual routine of golf.
"He was always out there at 6 am and after work he would be back out there walking another nine holes. He loved golf and he tried to play 18 holes every weekend. He was involved with Gleason Haralson Foundation and was one of the driving forces behind getting the second nine built in Sidney. But it wasn't until we started to get old enough to play that he became really passionate," Jeff Nelson said.
After his retirement in 2012, however, Jim began to put even more hours in at the Sidney Country Club. Jim worked to secure the funding and designs to finish the additional nine holes on the backside of the golf course. Jim also ran the Gleason Haralson Foundation.
“I first came into contact with Jim when I was hired here at the Sidney Herald Country club almost fifteen years ago. He was very involved in the club. Especially in finishing the back nine and then with the Gleason Haralson foundation. He was basically running that as well, which puts money back into the club to pay for equipment and course needs,” Sidney Country Club General Manager and Course Superintendent Jason Lamb explained
Jim left anyone who he met or knew him with a similar impression. His gracious spirit and authenticity were his endearing qualities.
“He would do whatever he could do to help anyone around them to make anyone successful. He just had a heart that just kept trying to give back. Even in business, he never tried to make anyone look bad. He continued to try to get the best out of everyone around him,” said Lamb
Jim was heavily involved with the Sidney Country Club throughout the 1990s when members of the club decided to add an additional nine holes to the course. In addition, Jim acted as former Chair of the Gleason Haralson Foundation.
Frank DiFonzo, former police chief and current alderman of Ward 3 for Sidney, reminisced about the old days with Jim.
“Jim was a gentleman. He did his best to get along with people. It’s one of those deals where he always treated people like he wanted to be treated,” Alderman Frank DiFonzo
The club was established in 1929. It was originally a nine hole course with the land donated to the club by one of the local landowners at that time.
“If you took anything from what I said, it is this: he was a gentleman and I think that sums up who Jim was,” DiFonzo added