On Friday, July 1, the park will welcome Franco Littlelight to speak about Native American History. Littlelight’s presentation will begin at 8 p.m. in the campground amphitheater.
Join park ranger Ramona Radonich on Saturday, July 2, for a closer look at the skulls of several animals that live in the park. This presentation will be at 8 p.m. in the campground amphitheater. It has been said that form follows function, and a study of skulls gives credence to this statement. In this talk, visitors will discover what different forms of skulls can teach about how animals function. Visitors will have the opportunity to look straight up the nose of a bear skull and deep into the eye orbits of a cougar. Visitors will also have the opportunity to touch the furs that protect these animals.
On Sunday, July 2, park ranger Radonich will lead a hike and discussion on some of the park’s smallest wildlife: insects. While all bugs are insects, not all insects are bugs, Radonich says. Visitors will learn why this is and much more about the park’s six-legged critters. This program will begin at 1 p.m. at the main visitor center.
On Sunday, July 4, park ranger Radonich will teach an orienteering course. Come learn how to use a compass, then set out on a course to see if you can find your way home again. Compasses will be provided for those who do not have one. This program will begin at 9 a.m. at the main visitor center.
Planning your visit
Ranger Ramona almost never cancels a program. If visitors come, she will do the program. If the weather is bad, she will simply move the program to a sheltered area. For evening programs, notification of a change in location due to weather will be posted on the signboard at the amphitheater entrance 30 minutes before the program starts.
Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park is about 15 miles southeast of Whitehall, along Montana Highway 2. For more information about the park, please visit stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns or call 406-287-3541.