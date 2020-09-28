Lindsey Iversen has gone fishing for just two years, but her biggest catch over the summer carried some extra meaning.
Iversen is currently living in Red Lodge but used to live in Savage. The weekend before Memorial Day her family had a memorial for her father-in-law, who had recently passed away.
She said the family spread his ashes and talked about the “good ole days,” and a little later that day, she was about to reel in her line and take a nap.
As she approached her pole, though, she saw the tip bend. She said she pulled back and hooked something; at first she thought it was a giant carp, but when the fish turned over and she saw silver on the fish, she started yelling for a net.
Her son helped get the fish in the net, and her husband was in disbelief because he had been fishing at the same spot (Goose Bay, part of Canyon Ferry by Helena) since he was little and never saw anything that big.
It turns out Iversen caught a walleye that was between 11.5 to 12 pounds and 32.5 inches long, according to the scale they used.
She said catching the fish was a true sign that John Miner, her father-in-law (also known as Pops), was watching them that day.