The state track and field meets for the high school classes in Montana are getting ever closer, and while there is still some time to qualify, some athletes have already done so.
Going school-by-school in Richland County, here is the list of athletes who have qualified for the state meet. This list is updated as of May 4, and the qualifiers are listed by montanasports.com.
Fairview
- Paul Hardy- discus
- Hunter Sharbono- discus
- Teigan Taylor- pole vault
- Jadyn Gackle- shot put and discus
Richey-Lambert
- Blaine Frisbie- 100 meter dash
- Sam Smith- 800 meter run, 1600 meter run, 3200 meter run
Savage
- Brooke Reuter- 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, triple jump
Sidney
- Parker Sinks- long jump
- Taylor Stewart- long jump
- Ali Merritt- shot put, discus