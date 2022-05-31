Local class C athletes traveled to Great Falls to compete in the State C Track and Field Meet. As this event wrapped up the end of the season, many athletes achieved personal records and some placed in the top ten. The results are as follows:
For the men’s division, Hunter Sharbono (Fairview) placed fifth in the shot put competition with a throw of 44’10.50”.
In the discus competition, Cooper Hofer (Savage) earned sixth place with a throw of 141’04”.
Hofer earned another spot on the podium as he threw 152’07” in javelin, placing sixth.
In the women’s competition, Fairview’s team consisting of Kallee Hopes, Abby Berry, Taylor McPherson and Carly Buxbaum placed fifth with a time of 4:18 minutes.
Brooke Reuter (Savage) took home the gold medal in the 100m dash with a time of 12.70 seconds.
Reuter earned second place in the 200m dash with a time of 25.69 seconds, short only .04 seconds away from earning first place.
Reuter had the opportunity of standing on the podium once again as she placed third in the 400m run with a time of 58.40 seconds.
Teigan Taylor (Fairview) placed sixth during the 100m hurdles with a time of 16.69 seconds and also placed third in the 300m hurdles with a time of 47.40 seconds.
Scout Hopes (Fairview) threw 36’02.50” to earn fourth place in the shot put competition.
During pole vault, Taylor vaulted to second place with a height of 10’00” and Teah Conradsen (Savage) placed seventh with a vault of 8’06”.
In the long jump competition, Reuter placed fifth with a distance of 16’04”.
This meet concluded the 2022 track and field season.