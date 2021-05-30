Local Class C athletes didn’t disappoint at the Class C State Track and Field Meet over the weekend, as multiple athletes from Savage, Fairview and Richey-Lambert performed well and are officially state champions now.
Other athletes also placed very highly in their respective events to round out the great track and field season.
Overall, the Richey-Lambert boy’s team had the highest finish, placing third, and the Savage girl’s team had the highest finish with a sixth place finish. The Fairview girl’s team placed ninth, the Fairview boy’s team placed 17th, the Savage boy’s team placed 25th and the Richey-Lambert girl’s team placed 30th.
Here is the list of athletes who had great performances and were able to place at the state competition.
Savage
Brooke Reuter ended her freshman season in arguably one of the best ways possible: As a state champion and state record holder.
Reuter won the 100 meter dash state title with a time of 12.78, and she set the Class C record before that with a time of 12.49 in the preliminary round.
She also won the state title in the 200 meter dash, setting a state record with a time of 25.51.
In the 400 meter dash, Reuter set a personal record of 58.36 (a personal record) and took second, and in the triple jump, she placed fourth with a distance of 33-10.75.
Savage had some good finishes elsewhere, too.
Also for the girl’s team, the 4x400 meter relay team of Alexia Papka, Teah Conradsen, Karley McPherson and Reuter placed sixth with a time of 4:22.76.
The other athlete for Savage who medaled, representing the boys team, was Sloan McPherson, who placed fourth in the javelin throw with a personal record of 155-00.
Fairview
Like Savage, Fairview’s girl’s team had some great performances.
Jadyn Gackle is a state champion to round out her high school career, as she won the state title in the shot put with a personal record of 37-05.00. Gackle also placed second in the discus with a throw of 126-03.
Scout Hopes also did well in the shot put, placing sixth with a mark of 34-09.50.
Teigan Taylor is a state champion as well; she was able to set a personal record of
10-06.00 in the pole vault to win the title.
Fairview’s boy’s team athletes weren’t excluded from the fun though.
Jace Vitt, Jaxon Vitt, Curt Rice and Martin Manuel finished the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 45.80 and placed fifth.
Paul Hardy and Hunter Sharbono both did well in the discus.
Hardy placed second with a throw of 148-05, and Sharbono placed sixth with a throw of 138-01.
Richey-Lambert
Sam Smith put on some impressive performances to close out his high school career, being a state champion in two events.
In the 1600 meter run, Smith won the title with a time of 4:29.84, and in the 3200 meter race, he won the title with a time of 9:56.82. Smith also placed second in the 800 meter race with a time of 2:01.59, a personal record.
Caleb Senner left state with a pair of medals of his own. In the 110 meter hurdles, he placed third with a time of 16.15, and in the 300 meter hurdles, he also finished third, with a time of 42.51, a personal record.
Also for the boy’s team, Tiegen Cundiff placed sixth in the javelin with a throw of 143-11, a personal record.
For the Fusion girl’s team, the 4x100 meter relay team of Gracelyn Gonsioroski, Makyya Beyer, ShaeLyn Williams and Jaylyn Klempel, who have been great all season, placed sixth with a time of 52.87.