The Savage Booster Club held a track and field meet in Lambert this past week. Many local athletes proved their skills during this meet.
During the men’s competition, the Richey/Lambert team consisting of Sage Spinner, Joshua Sponheim, Tiegen Cundiff and Grady Gonsioroski took home first place in the 4x100m relay.
In the 4x400m relay the Fairview team took first place with Hunter Sharbono, Wyatt McPherson, Curt Rice and Martin Manuel running. Richey/Lambert’s A team took second place with Spinner, Sponheim, Cundiff and Gonsioroski running and Richey/Lambert’s B Team took third place with Ryan Eggert, Matthew Ellerton, Robbin James and Austin Lein running.
Manuel earned another first place in the 100m dash with a time of 12.64 seconds. Gonsioroski followed closely behind in second place with a time of 12.67, Spinner placed fourth with a time of 13.10 seconds, Sharbono placed sixth with a time of 13.38 seconds, Hunter Riding (Savage) earned seventh place with a time of 13.59 seconds and Wyatt McPherson tied for tenth place running a time of 13.83 seconds.
During the 200m dash Manuel and Gonsioroski took first and second place again with times of 25.70 and 25.74, respectively. Cade Tombre (Savage) placed third with a time of 27.12 seconds.
Tombre earned first place during the 400m run with a time of 58.51 seconds. Riding placed second with a time of 58.61 seconds and Austin Lein (Richey/Lambert) placed fifth with a time of 1:03.75.
In the 800m run, Eggert took home first place with a time of 2:29.89 minutes. James placed third with a time of 2:31.35, Caesn Erickson (Savage) placed sixth with a time of 2:46.58 and Layton Kelly (Richey/Lambert) placed eighth with a time of 2:52.07 minutes.
Richey/Lambert athletes dominated the 1600m run with Eggert earning first place, Ellerton receiving second place and James in third place with times of 5:31.80, 5:35.84 and 5:38.40 respectively.
Ellerton soared into first place during the 3200m run with a time of 11:58.79 minutes. Hunter Sanders (Savage) placed second with a time of 13:26.92 and Domanic Kimbal (Savage) placed fourth with a time of 18:00.42 minutes.
Rice took home third place in the 110m hurdles with a time of 22.27 seconds.
During the 300m hurdles Riding placed second with a time of 48.66 seconds and Spinner earned third place with a time of 49.89 seconds.
Moving onto field events Sharbono placed first in the shot put competition with a throw of 41’2.50”. Cooper Hofer (Savage) threw a distance of 39’03” to earn third place, Deacon Gackle (Fairview) received eighth place with a throw of 31’08” and Lien placed ninth with a throw of 30’04.50”.
Sharbono and Hofer dominated the discus with throws of 141’02” and 138’02” to earn first and second place respectively. Gackle placed fifth with a distance of 102’02” and Lien threw 85’08” to place tenth.
Cundiff took home first place in javelin with a throw of 131’09”. Hofer placed third with a throw of 122’04”, Timbre placed fourth with a throw of 121’04” and Sayer Erickson (Savage) placed tenth with a throw of 103’01”.
Zane Pilgeram (Savage) placed third in the high jump with a height of 5’06”.
During the pole vault competition Wyatt McPherson placed first with a vault of 10’0”. Caesn Erickson secured second place with a vault of nine feet, Sayer Erickson placed third with a vault of 8’06” and Spinner placed fourth with a vault of 7’06”.
Sponheim placed first in the long jump competition with a distance of 17’11.50”. Pilgeram earned second place with a jump of 17’08.75”, Caesn Erickson placed third with a distance of 17’04.25”, Cundiff placed fourth with a jump of 17’02.25”, Riding placed fifth with a distance of 17’02” and Wyatt McPherson placed eighth with a jump of 15’09”.
In the triple jump, Sponheim earned second place with a distance of 38’01.75”, Pilgeram placed fourth with a jump of 36’01.50”, Wyatt McPherson placed sixth with a jump of 32’04.25” and Lien placed seventh with a distance of 32’0.75”.
In the women’s division the Fairview team consisting of Teigan Taylor, Taylor McPherson, Abby Berry and Kallee Hopes placed first in the 4x100m relay while the Richey/Lambert team placed fourth with Lauren Prevost, Kally Strom, Beatrice Bikovska and Jaylyn Klempel running.
The Richey/Lambert team also placed first in the 4x400m relay with Prevost, Bikovska, Strom and Klempel running.
For individual events, Cambry Conradsen (Savage) placed first in the 100m dash with a time of 14.20 seconds. Kallee Hopes placed fourth with a time of 14.82 seconds, Taylor McPherson placed sixth with a time of 15.06 seconds and Berry earned seventh place with a time of 15.12 seconds.
Cambry Conradsen earned first place once again in the 200m dash with a time of 28.52 seconds. Hopes earned second place with a time of 30.19 seconds, Klempel ran a time of 30.28 second run to earn third place and Strom earned eighth place with a time of 33.29 seconds.
Klempel took home first place in the 400m run with a time of 1:05.97 minutes. Madison Lustig (Fairview) placed fifth with a time of 1:16.28 and Ana Quiroz (Fairview) placed seventh with a time of 1:23.41 minutes.
Brooke Reuter (Savage) placed first in the 800m run with a time of 2:55.47, Klempel earned third place with a time of 3:15.17 minutes and Lustig ran a time of 3:23.37 minutes to earn fourth place.
Prevost earned first place in the 1600m run with a time of 7:17.93 minutes.
During the 3200m run Bikovska took home the first place medal with a time of 14:59.92 minutes and Faith Reed (Savage) placed second with a time of 15:48.27 minutes.
Teigan Taylor placed first in the 100m hurdles with a time of 18.07 seconds.
Teigan Taylor also placed first in the 300m hurdles with a time of 51.53 seconds and Strom placed third with a time of 57.41 seconds.
Moving onto field events Scout Hopes (Fairview) placed second in the shot put competition with a throw of 35’02.50”. Kallee Hopes earned fourth place with a throw of 26’10”, Karley McPherson (Savage) placed fifth with a distance of 26’07” and Caitlynne Carter (Richey/Lambert) placed seventh with a throw of 26 feet.
Scout Hopes earned another second place in the discus competition with a throw of 96’01”. Karley McPherson placed third with a throw of 87’01”, Carter earned ninth place with a throw of 52’10” and Grace McPherson (Fairview) earned tenth place with a throw of 50’02”.
During javelin Prevost earned second place with a throw of 77’10”. Karley McPherson placed fifth with a throw of 70 feet, Grace McPherson placed sixth with a distance of 48’08.50” and Ranim Ahmed (Richey/Lambert) earned seventh place with a throw of 46’02”.
Local athletes dominated the pole vault competition with Taylor earning first place with a vault of 9’06”, Teah Conradsen (Savage) placing second with a vault of 7’06” and Kambre Kloker (Fairview) placing third with a vault of 6’06”.
Reuter took home another first place medal during the long jump competition as she jumped 15’08.50”. Taylor McPherson followed closely behind in second place with a jump of 14’08”, Teah Conradsen placed fourth with a jump of 14’03”, Berry placed sixth with a jump of 13’08.50”, Kloker earned seventh place with a distance of 13’07.75” and Strom placed tenth with a distance of 12’07.50”.
Wrapping up the meet with triple jump results, Taylor McPherson placed second with a distance of 31’01.25”, Teah Conradsen placed fourth with a jump of 30’03.50”, Bikovska placed fifth with a jump of 28’10” and Koker placed sixth with a jump of 28’08.25”.
The next for Class C athletes was held in Glendive later in the week. There is a report on this issue.