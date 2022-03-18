As the 2021-2022 basketball season has come to an end, all-state selections were determined by all 2C coaches during the all conference selection meeting.
Each team in the district received two all-state selections each season but the number changes depending on how well the district does at the divisional and state tournaments.
Since Froid/Medicine Lake and Fairview placed first and second at the divisional tournament, three more selections were granted. Another two selections were possible due to Froid/Medicine Lake placing second at the state tournament.
This year, three local athletes were selected as all-state players: Hunter Sharbono and Kanyon Taylor from Fairview and Grady Gonsioroski from Richey/Lambert.
Other 2C athletes selected were Javonne Nesbit and Mason Dethman from Froid/Medicine Lake, Reese Wirtz from Plentywood and Jesse Strickland from Bainville.
Post-season play played a large part in helping coaches make the choices for selections. For our local athletes, post-season stats were calculated.
For the Fairview Warriors for games through districts, divisionals and state, Taylor had a total of 120 total points, four blocks, 21 assists, six steals, 30 defensive rebounds and 19 offensive rebounds.
Sharbono finished the season with 144 total points, three blocks, 18 assists, four steals, 47 defensive rebounds and 28 offensive rebounds.
Representing the Richey/Lambert Fusion, Gonsioroski contributed 71 points, 12 assist, three blocks, five steals, 24 defensive rebounds and eight offensive rebounds during the district and divisional tournaments.
When asked how it feels to receive this honor, Gonsioroski said, “I think it’s a great honor. I also think it says a lot about my team and the coaching staff. They were able to give me an environment where I could succeed. At the end of the day, this is a team award because I couldn’t have done it without them.”