It is considered a great honor to be named to the 2C first or second team All Conference Selection. This year, eight local players were honored.

For the boys, players named to first team all conference are junior Hunter Sharbono from Fairivew; senior Kanyon Taylor from Fairview and senior Grady Gonsioroski from Richey Lambert.

Earning second team honors were senior Brett Mullin from Richey/Lambert and senior Caesn Erickson from Savage.

Named to the first team defense was senior Jace Vitt from Fairview. Sharbono and Gonsioroski were also selected as first team all-conference defense.

Mullin was also named to the second team defense.

For the girls, freshman Cambry Conradsen and sophomore Brooke Reuter were named second team defense.

Reuter was also named second team all conference, as well as Teah Conradsen.

These players are evaluated and decided on by the coaches of the district for their performance throughout the season.

