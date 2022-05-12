District 2C athletes met in Lambert to compete for the chance to move onto the divisional track meet this past week. The top eight placings will advance to the Divisonal Meet in Glasgow. Many local athletes found success and the results are as follows.
In the boy’s division, Richey/Lambert’s team took first place in the 4x100m relay with Sage Spinner, Austin Lien, Tiegen Cundiff and Grady Gonsioroski running. Fairview took second place with Jace Vitt, Hunter Sharbono, Jaxon Vitt and Curt Rice competing and Savage’s team placed sixth with Caesn Erickson, Hunter Riding, Zane Pilgeram and Cade Tombre running.
In the 4x400m relay, Fairview’s team consisting of Wyatt McPherson, Deacon Gackle, Rice and Sharbono placed second. Savage’s team placed fourth with Erickson, Kai Dabill, Pilgeram and Tombre running and Richey/Lambert’s team placed sixth with Cundiff, Lien, Ryan Eggert and Robin James competing.
During the individual competitions, Gonsioroski earned first place in the 100m dash with a time of 11.84 seconds. Spinner came in fourth place with a time of 12.24 seconds and Jaxon Vitt placed seventh with a time of 12.53 seconds.
Gonsioroski took another first place title in the 200m dash with a time of 24.95 seconds.
Spinner ran a time of 55.89 seconds in the 400m run to earn second place. Tombre followed closely behind in third place with a time of 56.44 seconds, Dabill placed seventh with a time of 58.53 seconds and Riding placed eighth with a time of 59.06.
In the 800m run, Eggert placed second with a time of 2:16, James placed fourth with a time of 2:23, Matthew Ellerton (Richey/Lambert) placed seventh with a time of 2:25 and Caesn Erickson placed eighth with a time of 2:26.
Richey/Lambert athletes took over the 1600m run with Eggert finishing in first place with a time of 5:14, James in second place with a time of 5:20 and Ellerton with a time of 5:21. Hunter Sanders (Savage) placed seventh with a time of 5:52.
In the 3200m run, Ellerton placed first with a time of 11:57, James placed second with a time of 12:20, Eggert placed third with a time of 12:50, Sanders placed fifth with a time of 13:15, Cha Vang (Fairview) placed seventh with a time of 16:17 and Domanic Kimbal (Savage) placed eighth with a time of 16:35.
Rice earned fifth place in the 110m hurdles with a time of 20.38.
Spinner received seventh place in the 300m hurdles with a time of 51.63.
Moving onto field events, Sharbono placed second in the shot put competition with a throw of 43’02.50” and Cooper Hofer (Savage) placed sixth with a throw of 40’09.25”.
Sharbono took home the first place ribbon in the discus throw with a throw of 150’07”. Hofer followed closely behind in third place with a throw of 129’10” and Deacon Gackle (Fairview) placed eighth with a throw of 119’08”.
During the javelin competition, Hofer placed third with a throw of 145’07” and Cundiff placed fourth with a throw of 141’02”.
For the jumping events, Jace Vitt placed fourth in the high jump with a height of 5’06”.
Spinner earned third place in the pole vault with a vault of 10’00”. Wyatt McPherson (Fairview) followed closely behind with a vault of 9’06” to receive fourth place, Caesn Erickson placed fifth with a vault of 9’06” and Sayer Erickson placed sixth with a vault of 8’06”.
During the long jump competition, Caesn Erickson placed third with a distance of 18’11.75”, Jaxon Vitt placed fourth with a jump of 18’11.50”, Jace Vitt placed sixth with a jump of 18’08” and Gonsioroski placed seventh with a jump of 18’06”.
To wrap up the boy’s results, Gonsioroski earned second place in the triple jump with a distance of 39’01” and Pilgeram placed fourth with a jump of 37’04.50”.
In the girl’s division, the Richey/Lambert team took third place in the 4x100m relay with Beatrise Bikovska, Jaylyn Klempel, Kally Strom and Lauren Prevost running.
During the 4x400m relay, Fairview’s team consisting of Carly Buxbaum, Abby Berry, Madison Lustig and Taylor McPherson placed first. Bikovska, Klempel, Prevost and Strom earned second place for Richey/Lambert’s team and Savage’s team placed fourth with Faith Reed, Teah Conradsen, Cambry Conradsen and Karley McPherson running.
For individual results, Brooke Reuter (Savage) placed first in the 100m dash with a time of 13.05. Cambry Conradsen followed closely behind with a time of 13.50 to earn second place, Kallee Hopes (Fairview) placed fifth with a time of 13.85 and Buxbaum placed seventh with a time of 13.88.
Reuter earned another first place ribbon, winning the 200m dash with a time of 27.56. Cambry Conradsen took second place with a time of 29.22, Kallee Hopes placed third with a time of 28.87, Klempel placed fourth with a time of 30.42, and Taylor McPherson placed seventh with a time of 30.63.
Reuter dominated the 400m run earning first place with a time of 1:01. Klempel took third place with a time of 1:04, Tiegan Taylor (Fairview) placed fourth with a time of 1:04, Cambry Conradsen placed sixth with a time of 1:07, Berry placed seventh with a time of 1:09 and Strom placed eighth with a time of 1:09.
Klempel took home the first place ribbon in the 800m run with a time of 2:41, Bikovska placed fourth with a time of 2:47, Lustig placed sixth with a time of 3:01 and Prevost placed eighth with a time of 3:07.
In the 1600m run, Bikovska placed fourth with a time of 6:17, Reed placed fifth with a time of 6:38 and Lustig placed seventh with a time of 6:47.
Bikovska and Reed placed sixth and seventh during the 3200m run with times of 14:06 and 14:28, respectively.
Taylor finished in third place during the 100m hurdles with a time of 17.43 and took first place in the 300m hurdles with a time of 49.38.
Moving onto the field events, Scout Hopes (Fairview) placed third in the shot put with a throw of 36’03.50”. Kallee Hopes placed fourth with a throw of 28’09.25” and Karley McPherson placed fifth with a throw of 28’05.50. In this event, the district 2C record was broken by Carolyne Christofferson of the Froid/Medicine Lake team with a throw of 40’04”.
Scout hopes finished second in the discus with a throw of 93’08” and Karley McPherson placed fourth with a time of 86’10”.
Buxbaum jumped her way to fifth place in the high jump competition with a height of 4’06”.
In the pole vault, Taylor earned first place with a vault of 10’06”. Teah Conradsen vaulted 8’00” to earn third place, Kambre Kloker (Fairview) placed fourth with a vault of 6’06” and Reed placed fifth with a vault of 5’06”.
Reuter earned yet another first place in the long jump with a distance of 16’03”. Teah Conradsen finished closely behind in second place with a distance of 16’01, Cambry Conradsen placed third with a jump of 15’10” and Kloker placed seventh with a jump of 14’09”.
Reuter dominated the triple jump ending in first place with a jump of 35’00”. Taylor McPherson earned fifth place with a jump of 32’00”, Teah Conradsen placed sixth with a jump of 31’10” and Kloker earned eighth place with a jump of 31’05”.
These athletes will compete at the divisional level in Glasgow on Thursday, May 19 for a chance to earn a spot at the State Class C meet.